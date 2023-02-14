2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today I’ll be profiling North Dakota State offensive tackle Cody Mauch.

#70 CODY MAUCH, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, NORTH DAKOTA STATE (SR.) 6047,305 LBS.

Combine/Senior Bowl invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand size Arm Length Wingspan Cody Mauch 6’4,305 N/A N/A N/A 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Has an extremely hot running motor

— High football IQ player who’s going to soak up a lot of knowledge

— Good footwork in both run game and pass pro

— Uses great hand placement

— Great at the point of attack, winning reps early

— Moves really well for a 6’4 tackle

— Gets in perfect position, doesn’t compromise effort for the mental side of the game

— Understands football really well having played quarterback, tight end, and defensive end

— Position versatility having played tackle, guard, and center during the senior bowl week

— Moves laterally really well with his lighter frame

— A very fluid, mobile tackle who’s going to block really well out in space

THE BAD

— Plays slightly unbalanced particularly in pass bro

— Stronger pass rushers typically win against him with a bull rush

— Doesn’t bend extremely well for his athleticism

— A little undersized for a pro offensive tackle

Bio

— Born January 15, 1999

— Major in agricultural engineering with a minor in crop and weed science

— One of eight children in his family

— Cousin Jamie Mauch played on the 2012-13 NDSU basketball team, and his uncle Andrew Mauch threw javelin at NDSU

— 2017 sat out as a redshirt

— 2018 as a redshirt freshman gave his team much needed depth on the offensive line as he appeared in six games and was named scout team player of the week in the week leading up to a win against Colgate

— 2018 MVFC Honor Roll

— 2019 played in all 16 games as a backup tackle but at times wore 88 as an eligible tight end when the team used an extra offensive lineman

— 2020-2021 All-MVFC Second Team

— 2020 started in all nine games in the spring

— Started at right tackle in his first two games before being moved to left tackle for the rest of the spring

— After missing only eight of the teams 411 offensive snaps during the regular season, he graded out at 91 percent with only one sack allowed and zero penalties

— 2021 Associated Press All-America Second Team

— 2021 HERO Sports All-America Third Team

— 2021 All-MVFC First Team

— Made 15 starts at left tackle extending his streak of games started to 24

— Blocked for an NDSU team that was second in the FCS in rushing with 280.6 yards per game

— Offensive lineman of the week in a game that saw the Bison rush for 454 yards against Youngstown State

— Graded at 92 percent with zero tackles for loss, with one sack allowed in 625 regular season snaps

TAPE BREAKDOWN

Cody Mauch has such a fun and interesting tape to dive into, and Mauch has that nasty, old school demeanor you like in your offensive lineman, especially in the run game. He has a great build for a tackle at 6’4 305. He’s a long, athletic dude who just gets after it. His one and only desire is to get to the guy he’s supposed to be blocking and absolutely decapitate him. His mean streak is in the top echelon of this class along with the likes of a Paris Johnson. He is a very mechanically sound player who uses great form and technique. He has a high level of awareness as he’s consistently trying to keep the pile moving forward. One thing however I’d like to see change in his game is how to control his forward lean. He does a great job driving guys a mile away from the football, but as does Kendrick Green, he does end up on the ground a lot. That is the negative side to having a high motor as an offensive lineman, but his upside outweighs the negative tenfold.

Just that overall nasty, no bull, he just gets after it and epitomizes the “keep the pile moving forward” mantra. It’s the intangible things in a lot of cases for me. This isn’t a make-or-break play in the game for his team I know, but if you get this sort of effort and energy on the first or second snap of the game then I know I’m going to get it on 4th and 1 with the very game in the balance. He doesn’t stop. He is absolutely going to move a man from point A to point B against his will the entire play. Here is the first snap of the game against Illinois State in a pointless play in the game in an early down where the back only gets three to four yards.

As previously stated, the guy has impeccable footwork along with good bend allowing him to get out on the edge and free up the sideline for the ball carrier. In college he showed a lot of examples of this and he can make this block on just about any linebacker or defensive back for that matter, because he has the real deal ability to bend and plant. He has underrated hands too as he locks on with strong hands and uses a strong core to torque guys left and right as he locks on. Here once again against Illinois State, he pulls left on a quarterback keeper and makes a terrific block on the second level guy.

His initial get off is impressive and really aids him in his efforts to block down heavier guys on the interior defensive line. Here he just owns the guy as he washes him almost all the way down the line of scrimmage. Plain and simple as a tackle, you have to recognize that with those interior guys not getting hands on you that you have to strike the first blow and drive through the guy crashing into (hopefully) a big mess of bodies. Nice block down here by Mauch.

There aren’t a ton of guys in college or even the NFL for that matter, that get next level like this in such tight windows. You see this time and time again in his tape where he’s able to really dip down and tight squeeze in between the interior defensive line trying to climb next level and really succeeds more often than not. Once again, he uses his athletic advantage to climb up to the linebacker and free up a big run.

Finish, Finish, Finish. This guy is just all nasty from top to bottom. He’s violent player and doesn’t let up until the whistle has blown. Mauch can do anything as an offensive tackle and not only that, but he does it better than most considering that he’s so much more athletic and flexible than most all tackles. This is both brain and bronze. Getting from point A to B and putting a the opposing man in his grave. Chef’s kiss*.

One notable negative to his game is how he does at times, allow stronger bull rushers to convert that speed to strength rush and force him backwards vertically in a hurry. Here he makes initial good contact, with a good base and when the rushers digs deep and turns his finesse into grit, he loses ground and immediately starts folding, causing the quarterback to hurry the throw. Overall a small issue that’s easily fixed if he adds some weight and strength to his frame.

CONCLUSION

Mauch is going to be able to be productive in any scheme with any team, but it feels initially that he’s going to really help in situations that he can get out in space via the screen game, or even outside zone runs where he can really run to the sideline. His athletic ability is the biggest compliment to his game. To be as flexible and quick as he is, is unheard of for the position. He’s going to be successful immediately against speed rushers and faster defenders overall but if he can gain a little bit of weight and increase his overall strength he can really tap into his ultimate potential. His versatility is a super significant factor in his draft turnout, because listed as a tackle he can play also both guard and now center. Teams are going to be salivating over the thought of getting a 3 in 1. You get a complete football player when you get Cody Mauch. To put it mildly, my overall projection and grade have been very much influenced by his tape.

Pittsburgh has obvious needs along the offensive line and at least the initial thought is that regardless of what five spots they must need him, I strongly believe he could do it and do it very successfully. I do believe that his overall draft stock is growing as time goes but could he be in play at 17? 32? Maybe even 49? That’s yet to be seen, but I would be appalled to find out that Pittsburgh wasn’t at least doing their due diligence in keeping a heavy presence scouting him.

My grade for him is initially going to be higher than most, but after a solid week down in Mobile, there seems to be some buzz growing league wide with his status and so don’t be completely appalled if his name is called either at the end of day one or early day two.

Projection: Late First Early Second

Depot Draft Grade: 8.6 – Year one Quality Starter (1st Round)

Games Watched: Vs. Albany (2021) Vs. South Dakota State (2022) Vs. Incarnate Word (2022) Vs. Southern Illinois (2022)