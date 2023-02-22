2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Syracuse OL Matthew Bergeron

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, I’ll be profiling Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron.

#60 Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse (R-Junior) – 6047, 323lb

Senior Bowl Invite

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Matthew Bergeron 6’4 7/8”, 323lb 33 5/8 9 1/2 82 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A

The Good

— Has great size and filled-out frame for the position

— Has necessary arm length to hold up outside

— Good athlete for his size, being able to move in space and pick up blocks in the open field

— Fluid mover in space, having the ability to redirect quickly

— Strong down blocker that shows instances of a finishing demeanor

— Capable of combo blocking up to the LB at the second level of the defense

— Has the movement skills to mirror in pass protection

— Has the grip strength to control pass protection reps when punch lands inside

— Will extend his body and dig his heels into the ground to stall pass rushers

— Shown to be an effective puller from the tackle spot

— Experienced blocker with 39 starts under his belt

— Recorded starts at either tackle spot

— Hearts and smarts player with tremendous character

The Bad

— Good athlete, but lacks notable strength and raw power at the position

— Doesn’t generate as much push in the run game as you would expect for a player of his size

— Plays with his pads too far forward his toes regularly, leading to balance issues and whiffed blocks

— Gets excited to initiate contact, causing him to lunge forward into blocks

— Will overrun blocks when climbing to the second level or out in space

— Punch accuracy is sporadic, often landing outside the defender’s shoulders

— Can struggle with independent hand punching and sustaining his blocks

— Will allow defenders into his chest, exposing him to get beat as a pass protector

— Doesn’t play with great base and anchor in pass protection, often ceding ground to power rushers

— Feet will stall at times, leading to defenders getting the corner or crossing his face

— Needs to do a better job syncing up his hands and feet as a pass protector

— Doesn’t have experience playing inside at the college level, making a kick inside to guard a projection

Bio

— Redshirt Junior Prospect from Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada

— Born February 26, 2000 (age 22)

— No. 2 overall prospect from Canada in 2019, Two-time team MVP in high school

— Appeared in all 12 games in 2019 and started five at right tackle as a true freshman, played 425 offensive snaps and delivered 20 knockdown blocks

— Started all 11 games at offensive tackle (three at RT, eight at LT)

— Started all 12 games at left tackle in 2021

— Started at 13 games at LT in 2022, was penalized three times and allowed just five sacks in 686 snaps

— Second Team All-ACC (2022), Honorable Mention All-ACC (2021), All-ACC Academic Team (2019 & 2020), ACC Honor Roll (2019 & 2020)

— Earned the Ben Schwartzwalder award as an exemplary football player whose leadership skills and on-field production embody the hard-nosed approach of the program

— Majoring in social work

Tape Breakdown

Matthew Bergeron has lived quite the football life thus far as he transitions from college to the pros. He was born and raised in Quebec, becoming one of the best players in all of Canada in the 2019 recruiting class. He was his high school team’s first Division I scholarship recipient to play at Syracuse where Bergeron would go on to start 39 games at OT for the Orange.

When you pop in the tape on Bergeron, you see a tackle prospect that looks the part coming off the bus. He stands nearly 6’5, 323lb with the bulk and thickness to fill out his frame. He also is a good mover for the position, being able to move laterally in pass protection as well as make plays out in space in the running game. Here is an example of Bergeron showing great lateral movement skills against Clemson as he gets a good inside punch and controls the DE of the entire rep.

Bergeron has faced some of the best in college football and held his own in pass protection as you can see in this clip against Isaiah Foskey of Notre Dame, getting a good vertical kick step on the snap as he sets the depth of the pocket and punches Foskey, inside his shoulders, control him the entire rep.

Standing 6’5, 323lb, Bergeron has the size to impose his will on smaller defenders. He shows flashes of the temperament you want to see from your OL like on this rep against Foskey, taking the defender as he attempts to get the corner and plants him into the turf.

Bergeron plays with a ton off effort as a run blocker, showing excitement as he looks to get to his landmark and make his block. Here is a good example against NC State where Bergeron runs the DL down the LOS on the down block, washing him away as the QB takes the ball off the left tackle for a nice gain on second down.

As mentioned earlier, Bergeron is a fluid mover not only in pass protection, but also as a run blocker. He can climb to the second level like on this play where Bergeron combos with the LG on the DL before climbing to pick up the LB, getting a piece of him to keep the defender from getting to the runner who gets to the left sideline and picks up the first down.

However, as you saw in the clip above, Bergeron has a sporadic punch that often lands outside the defender’s frame. This leads to him whiffing his block or getting a hand outside the strike zone, making him eligible for holding penalties at the next level. Watch this play where Bergeron grabs the DE around his shoulder pads and slams him to the ground. He gets away with it here, but he likely will get called for that at the next level.

Along with Bergeron’s punch, he struggles syncing up his hands and feet in pass protection as his feet will stall at times when he punches the pass rusher. Watch these clips where Bergeron fails to fight pressure with his feet on the edge rusher, turning his shoulders and losing his base in pass protection, allowing Foskey and Myles Murphy to cross his face inside for the sack in both clips.

You see the same here on this rep where Bergeron initially has a good punch inside Murphy’s chest, but he stops his feet and allows Murphy to round the corner, forcing the QB to throw hot.

Another bad tendency for Bergeron’s is that he often lunges forward into blocks both as a run blocker and as a pass protector, causing him to lose balance and whiff on blocks entirely. Watch this rep against Clemson where Bergeron ducks his head and shoots forward immaturely on the snap, completely whiffing the block on the DE who #34 Sean Tucker manages to evade as he gets into the second level and into the secondary for a big gain.

Conclusion

Overall, Matthew Bergeron is an experienced offensive lineman that has the functional athleticism to become a quality backup and potential starter at the next level. He lacks functional strength to stone wall defenders as a pass protector as well as impose his will as a run blocker while also having notable issues regarding his punch, footwork, and pad level. He is best suited for zone rushing offensive schemes that allow him to use his functional mobility to his advantage while masking his lack of play strength where he can play tackle or possibly kick inside to guard based on his measurables and film of him pulling and climbing to the second level.

When looking for a pro comparison for Bergeron, Dan Moore Jr. of the Pittsburgh Steelers came to mind. Moore has nearly identical size as Bergeron (6’5, 315lb) and is also a good athlete at the position, being able to move in the run game while mirroring in pass protection. However, Moore also struggles with the same issues Bergeron does including syncing up his arms and feet in pass protection, playing over his pads on occasion, lack of base/anchor against power rushers, and lack of play strength compared to other starters at the position.

The Steelers drafted Moore in round four to be a developmental/swing tackle before he got thrust into the starting lineup as a rookie. I foresee a similar role for Bergeron who could come in and provide Pittsburgh which a capable swing tackle that has played both spots in college as he continues to develop behind Chuks Okorafor and Moore. Bergeron could tentatively kick inside to guard to challenge Dotson, but he will likely begin his career out at tackle and see a move inside if he fails to stick there. Pittsburgh could use a young, athletic developmental tackle behind their starters to groom, so Bergeron could be a fit in the middle rounds of the draft.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 7.5 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: vs NC State (2022), vs Notre Dame (2022), at Clemson (2022)