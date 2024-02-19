‘He’s Showing It All Out Here Today’: Steelers Scout Zack Crockett Impressed With Alcorn St. RB Jarveon Howard

It’s not often we get to hear from a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ scouting staff, but on Monday Southeast Area Scout Zack Crockett was at the HBCU Combine at the New Orleans Saints’ practice facility and spoke with NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, giving his thoughts on players at the combine.

In turn, Crockett — a former fullback/running back in the NFL for the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, spoke glowingly of Alcorn State running back Jarveon Howard during the live broadcast of the combine on NFL Network.

Howard, who checks in at 5-10, 200 pounds, was off to a great start at the HBCU Combine, catching the attention of many in attendance — including Crockett.

“For one, this kid here, you see the bursts, you see how he gets in and out this cut, see how he finish up the field right there. And that’s what you wanna see in the guy. He knows his foot quickness in the hole. Can he get through the mesh? Is he picking his knees up?” Crockett said to Wyche on NFL Network. “Can he drop his weight down and get him out his cuts and bursts at the same time? Not too much wasted movement. And that’s what you want. You wanna see somebody that has good acceleration because a lot of times these guys aren’t just gonna be the power guys, just a guy that’s gonna run boom, hit somebody.

“No, their acceleration is gonna be the power for him. So it’s two different types of backs you want. You wanna see guy that has it all, and he’s showing it all out here today.”

Howard, who rushed for 2,048 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons at Alcorn State, is one of the top HBCU running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

His 2023 season was quieter than his 2022 season. Last season, Howard rushed for 773 yards and eight touchdowns on 153 attempts, adding another 29 receptions for 184 yards. Howard blew up in 2022, rushing for 1,275 yards and 12 touchdowns on 250 carries that season, putting up the best SWAC rushing total that season.

Prior to landing at Alcorn State, Howard spent three seasons at Syracuse, rushing for seven touchdowns in 2018, three touchdowns in 2019 and then barely playing in 2021 after sitting out the entire 2020 season due to COVID precautions.

Notable 40-yard times (in seconds) at the #HBCUCombine: Taymon Cooke- 4.39; LaDarius Owens – 4.44, Jarveon Howard – 4.46; Davius Richard – 4.5; August Pitre III – 4.56; Kamari Young – 4.75 @hbculegends @HBCULegacyBowl — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) February 19, 2024

A big back with good tread left on his tires and proven as a short-yardage and power back, Howard could be an intriguing name to watch for the Steelers as a potential RB3 or RB4 under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. In Smith’s scheme, the Steelers are going to be run-heavy. Though Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are proven and durable, there is no depth behind the two outside of Godwin Igwebuike.

Therefore, the Steelers could be in the market for a running back in the draft or as an undrafted free agent.

Jarveon Howard could be that guy, especially after drawing eyes and earning praise from Crockett Monday.