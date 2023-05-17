Report: Steelers Add Former Raiders FB, Veteran NFL Scout Zack Crockett To Staff

Whether it’s on the roster or in the front office and scouting staff, a busy offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers continues.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly adding former NFL veteran fullback/running back and longtime Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders scout Zack Crockett to the scouting staff under Director of Pro Scouting Sheldon White and Director of Player Scouting Mark Sadowski. The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

Crockett should be a familiar name to football fans, having enjoyed a 13-year career, suiting up for the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the then-Oakland Raiders, the franchise with which he’s most identified.

Following his playing career, Crockett was hired by the Raiders and spent the last 14 years as a Southeast area scout for the Silver and Black before the franchise parted ways with him on February 6, 2023.

Along with his work in the scouting industry with the Raiders, Crockett is the co-founder and vice president of the Crockett Foundation, a South Florida-based non-profit organization that serves youth through educational programs with the mission to help build character, develop leaders and improve the community. Through this organization, he is fulfilling his passion of giving back to the community and working closely with South Florida youth.

Crockett could assume the Southeast scouting role as Pittsburgh technically doesn’t have one currently. Rick Reiprish was a senior scout with the Steelers from 2015-22 and handled the Southeast during that time. The franchise parted ways with him after the 2022 season.

Throughout the 2023 pre-draft cycle, Sadowski, Senior Scouting Assistant Phil Kreidler, and Vice President of Player Personnel Dan Rooney Jr. handled the Southeast region during the Pro Day circuit.

The addition of Crockett comes in an offseason in which other moves in the scouting department have happened, with the retirement of longtime area scout Mark Gorscak and the hiring of Pittsburgh native Jim Ward away from the Philadelphia Eagles to replace him.