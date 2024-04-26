‘That Can Be So Valuable’: Chris Long Praises New Steelers OL Troy Fautanu For Versatility

In the 20-plus hours since the Pittsburgh Steelers’ selection of Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, there has been one key word thrown around regarding the physical, athletic lineman in regard to his fit in Pittsburgh: versatility.

Questions about his long-term future in the NFL from a position standpoint, whether it’s at tackle, guard or center, have been talked about throughout the pre-draft process when it comes to Fautanu. But now that he’s a member of the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin stated Thursday night that they view him as a tackle, the conversation has shifted in a positive direction for many.

It centers on that versatility.

Being able to play up and down the offensive line is huge for Fautanu and his future in the NFL, and it’s key from a position-building standpoint for the Steelers, who can plug him wherever they need him in the trenches.

For former NFL defensive end Chris Long, who is now the host of the “Green Light Podcast,” Fautanu’s versatility is good for the Steelers, and him pairing with Broderick Jones in Pittsburgh is great for Pittsburgh overall.

“You pair him up with Broderick Jones. Listen, this guy [Fautanu], I’m a fan of this kid ’cause he can play all over the line and you just don’t understand how big…like that is a huge skill to have at the next level,” Long said, according to video via the Green Light YouTube page. “There are always guys up front injured and having a guard down and not having anybody kick into guard, or having a tackle down and not having that guard who can kick out to tackle and have that unorthodox approach to it but be really effective, that can be so valuable.

“Man, you talk about as a quarterback driven league, it’s not just about having the best players, it’s about having guys that can plug in and play a lot of positions. So, adding him to that o-line’s gonna be a good thing.”

When Long talks about play in the trenches, people should listen. After all, he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Virginia and is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long, as well as the older brother of former Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long.

That versatility in today’s NFL is huge, especially with how often guys are going down in the trenches due to injuries, and teams struggle to find adequate replacement-level players at the positions. That’s not to make Fautanu sound like some sort of super substitute, because he’s not. He projects as a high-level starter in the NFL, regardless of position.

That’s how good he is.

But just having that versatility and giving his offensive line coach that option to move him around wherever he best sees fit is massive from the perspective of putting the best five together in the lineup.

It remains to be seen what side of the line Fautanu will be on, whether it’s staying at left tackle, moving to right tackle, or somehow kicking inside to guard or center. But the fact that those are even talking points tells you just how versatile and valuable Fautanu is — and can be — moving forward.