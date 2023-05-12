Longtime Steelers Scout Mark Gorscak Reportedly Calling It A Career

Following 29 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ organization — 25 of which he spent as an area scout — Mark Gorscak is reportedly calling it a career.

Gorscak, according to longtime NFL scout turned media member Neil Stratton, is retiring from his post.

Stratton, in a blog post on his Inside The League website, writes that Gorscak texted him Thursday to say that he “graduates from the Steelers” on Friday, the start of the Steelers’ rookie minicamp at the South Side facility.

Like so many others this time of year, one of the good guys of the game, lifetime #Steelers scout Mark Gorscak (@gors55) is "graduating." As he moves on to new football & creative opportunities, we discuss what he brought to the game in today's post. https://t.co/aTbR96DNQV pic.twitter.com/PWiTsfCIK0 — Neil Stratton (@InsideTheLeague) May 12, 2023

Gorscak is best known as the man who runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The scout at the starting line, he instructs the group, blows the whistle for all starts, and reminds all the NFL hopefuls to be fast.

Gorscak received the C.O. Brocato Memorial Award for his lifetime service as a scout during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. The award is named after longtime scout C.O. Brocato, who passed away in 2015.

Gorscak, like many among the Steelers’ scouting staff, has been with the team for quite some time. Prior to the 2023 draft cycle, Gorscak primarily covered the southern U.S. Last year, we spotted him at Tennessee, Louisiana-Lafayette, Tulane, LSU, and Louisiana Tech. This offseason, Gorscak scouted the midwest as we spotted him at Purdue, Illinois, Michigan State, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Ball State, and Louisville. He also made a trip to LSU one final time.

Gorscak is a Pittsburgh native who worked in football for years before joining the Steelers. In fact, he was the GM of the Arena League Pittsburgh Gladiators in 1987.

What’s next for Gorscak is unclear, but what is clear is he’s stepping away from football for the first time in nearly three decades. What a run for Gorscak.