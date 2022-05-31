Brandon Hunt, Rick Reiprish Removed From Steelers Front Office Page

The Pittsburgh Steelers have updated their front office list today, and it excludes two notable names: Brandon Hunt and Rick Reiprish. Neither appear anywhere on the team’s site anymore, including their front office page, which was recently updated to show Andy Weidl and Sheldon White’s names and titles.

No more Brandon Hunt or Rick Repriesh after the update this afternoon #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/vDWOvX3Noo — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 31, 2022

Hunt’s removal was expected after multiple reports that he was leaving the team to take a front office job with the Philadelphia Eagles, essentially a Weidl for Hunt swap. Hunt had two stints with the Steelers, first as a scout and then again as the team’s Pro Scouting Coordinator since 2010. He was one of six finalists to be the Steelers’ next GM, but lost out to Omar Khan. It’s no surprise to see him leave for another job.

Reiprish is the more notable and surprising name on the list. He certainly was a candidate to – presumably – retire, but we had no advanced warning until today. Involved in football since at least 1979, Reiprish was hired by the Steelers in 2015 as a senior scout and advisor, though he seemed to act more like an area scout, covering the Southeast region in recent years. He was a busy man this offseason, and we spotted him at 11 Pro Days. For what it’s worth, his LinkedIn profile still shows him with the team, but it’s obviously possible, and really likely, that he simply hasn’t yet updated his page.

Aside from Weidl and White, the team has yet to add any new names to their front office, though the team certainly could look to replace Reiprish. They’ll at least need to rearrange things to have someone cover the Southeast. Mark Gorscak covers some of that area, too, and when he was more active on the trail, Mike Butler handled the East Coast/Carolinas, so we’ll have to see if Pittsburgh hires more scouts or stretches the coverage of the current group.