2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I will be profiling Maryland OT Jaeyln Duncan.

#71 Jaelyn Duncan/OT Maryland – 6054, 298 (Senior)

Shrine Bowl/Combine/Pro Day

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Jaelyn Duncan 6054, 298 33 1/2 9 3/8 80 5/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Good size, big lower half with great length

— Impressive athlete with great burst and snap out of his stance, makes him an effective puller

— Works well in space and in the screen game to reach second level

— Quickly gets out of his stance in pass pro and builds his house, rarely initially beat around the edge

— Able to two-hand punch or use independent hands, re-fits and works hard to work inside the numbers

— Able to seal and down block in the run game

— Has tools and traits worth developing

— Quality starting experience, durable and available

— Used to new offensive line coaches and personnel, adjusting on the fly

The Bad

— Inconsistent technician who misses with his punch too often

— Struggles to seal edge with two-hand punch

— Will double-over in pass pro and play too top-heavy

— Stacks bad plays and can struggle in obvious pass situations

— Played exclusively left tackle in college and lacks versatility

— Started in RPO-heavy offense that made him more difficult to evaluate, fewer true pass sets and lots of down blocks in run game

Bio

— 22 years old, turns 23 in July

— 39 career starts for the Terps, all at left tackle

— Four-star recruit from Baltimore, Maryland, chose Maryland over Florida, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, among many others

— Didn’t start playing football until he was 14 years old

— Attended Northern High School until senior year when he transferred to private Catholic school senior season

— Had several o-line coaches throughout his college career

— Called football his “way out” to a better life

Tape Breakdown

Jaelyn Duncan caught my attention at this year’s Senior Bowl. He has all the measurables you look for. Perhaps a little light at a listed 298 pounds, but he has the frame and the length and the mold of a NFL left tackle. He also has the athleticism with great burst and snap out of his stance, a powerful lower half that allows him to get off the ball quickly. You see it in pass pro and as a run blocker.

In pass pro, watch him “build his house” and get to his spot in pass protection. On this rep, he gets out of his set and uses independent hands to quickly shut this rush down. Duncan is the left tackle in all of these clips.

Here, watch him pull.

But his tape is inconsistent and his technique needs work. In pass protection, he had some ugly reps, especially in late-game/obvious pass situations. He struggled a ton against Ohio State, getting whooped by #9 Zach Harrison throughout the game, including the final couple of reps that sealed the Terps’ loss. Duncan is prone to whiffing on his two-hand punch around the edge and he’s also vulnerable to getting beat inside on counters.

Here’s a look at that Ohio State game. Ugly, ugly reps here.

He’s also only started at left tackle throughout his college career. He attended the Senior Bowl and played right tackle but obviously looked less comfortable there

Conclusion

Duncan has the tools and traits that can make him a starting tackle. But he’s not Day One ready and should effectively redshirt for a year and improve his technique with solid and dedicated NFL coaching. My comp is a familiar name to Steelers’ fans, Chukwuma Okorafor. Both players got a late start to playing football, were left tackles in college, good athletes with size and length, but felt a bit raw who aren’t punishing run blockers, though Duncan has a slightly nastier mean streak.

Projection: Early Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 7.2 – Rotational Player (4th Round)

Games Watched: vs Michigan (2021), vs Ohio State (2022), vs NC State (2022), Senior Bowl