2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Minnesota ILB Mariano Sori-Marin

Mariano Sori-Marin

#55 Mariano Sori-Marin, ILB, Minnesota (rSR) — 6030, 245 lbs.

Combine/Pro Day Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Mariano Sori-Marin 6’3”/245 N/A N/A N/A 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

The Good

— Starting experience and calling a defense

— Good size and high motor; always flows to the ball

— Reacts well in Zone coverage on plays in front of him

— Wrap up tackler and will deliver a big hit if given the chance

— Willing to attack downhill; get into gaps

— Solid shed ability near line of scrimmage

— Good effort to get through traffic

The Bad

— Overall athletic ability and foot speed

— Change of direction and agility

— Not a candidate to play Man coverage consistently

— Tight hipped, needs to turn and run rather than slide laterally

— Minimal production in the passing game

— Struggles to get off of blocks of climbing offensive lineman

— Angles outside are shallow due to speed

— Undercuts blocks or runs to first daylight leaving him chasing RB

Bio

— 2022 – 88 tackles, 45 solo, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 3 pass breakups

— Career – 274 tackles, 127 solo, 14.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 INT, 9 pass breakups, 3 FF

— 49 games, 40 starts

— Third team All-Big 10 2022

— Academic All Big-10 (2019 – 2022)

— Four year letterman

— In high school, also played track and field

— Hula Bowl Invitee

— Birthday 12/15/1999 (age 23)

Tape Breakdown

Mariano Soli-Morin is an experienced MIKE linebacker. He has good size, a high motor and can be seen communicating with teammates before every snap.

Against the pass, he was used most mostly to spot drop in the middle of the field. They did mix in some Man coverage reps as well as Tampa Two coverages which has him running down the middle of the field. He displays solid awareness of receivers in his area and solid quickness on balls thrown in front of him and solid recognition of screens. On Man coverage plays in the short area he was able to keep close enough to limit yards after the catch. No matter where the throw goes, he always flows to the ball. He was used to blitz on some cross dog schemes as the penetrator and looper.

Vs Colorado, this was the lone pass break up I saw from Sori-Marin on a fourth and long play where he is eight yards off the ball.

Vs Syracuse, he comes as the looper on the blitz to get in on the sack

A couple of Zone reps reacting to balls thrown in front of him.

Against the run, he aligned to the strong side of the formation and displayed solid awareness of blocking schemes. He is best when attacking downhill, willing to fill gaps and take on blockers. Near the line of scrimmage, he was solid shedding blockers and was a solid tackler limiting yards after contact. He works hard through traffic and will run through the ball carrier when given the chance.

Attacking downhill is where he shined. Here are three samples of him in that role.

In coverage, he lacks the agility and speed to play in Man coverage. He is tight hipped and his change of direction is marginal causing him to overrun the ball after the receiver cuts. He had minimal production in the passing game averaging three pass breakups over the past three seasons. As a pass rush he didn’t register anything in the sack column until his senior year. When reading a run play he was marginal getting off the block of an offensive player on the second level. He overestimates his speed to the outside leading to shallow angles and slipping off of ball carriers. His arm length will be interesting to see. His footspeed overall is marginal and he seems heavy footed. Instead of reading the running back he will undercut blocks or run to the first daylight leaving him chasing.

Here are couple examples of blocks on the second level that took him out of the play.

Vs Purdue, he is the left linebacker and he tried to shoot the gap rather than scrapping to the outside leaving him in chase mode.

Vs Syracuse, he has Man coverage on the RB and he runs right by him.

Conclusion

Overall, Sori-Marin is an experienced linebacker with good size and a high motor. He is best when attacking the run downhill and limits yards after the catch. He can shed blockers near the line of scrimmage and is a solid tackler. In coverage, he is best in Zone coverage and reacts well to throws in front of him. He can be uses to blitz as the penetrator or looper on stunts.

Areas of concern are his footspeed, agility and change of direction. These affect his angle and ability to get to the ball. He is not a candidate to play a lot of Man coverage and has limited production against the pass game.

I was hopeful of Sori-Marin based on his size and experience hoping he could be a candidate to play the BUCK linebacker position. His best fit would be in a two gapping run defense allowing the defensive line to keep him clean to attack downhill. He would need to be in a Zone coverage scheme but would most likely come out on passing downs. I don’t think he has the athleticism to be an effective starter but could carve out a backup/special team roll. I think Pittsburgh will look elsewhere to help their linebacker corps. He reminds me of Nate Landman who played at Colorado. Both have athletic limitations and are of the similar sizes.

Projection: Late Day Three/UDFA

Depot Draft Grade: 5.9 Priority Free Agent (Undrafted Free Agent)

Games Watched: 2022 – Vs Colorado, At Michigan State, Vs Purdue, At Penn State, Vs Syracuse