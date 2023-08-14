Report: Steelers To Work Out LB Mariano Sori-Marin

The Pittsburgh Steelers are quickly filling up their list of players to work out. As written about earlier today, the team hosted CB Corn Elder on a visit and likely did the same with CB Nevelle Clark, who will reportedly sign with the team. Pittsburgh is already its their list ready for the weekend, set to host LB Mariano Sori-Marin for a visit.

Mariano Sori-Marin worked out for #Bears today #Steelers this weekend and previously #Falcons per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 14, 2023

The wording of Wilson’s tweet makes it a little difficult to discern if the visit happened this past weekend or this upcoming one, but it seems to hint that it will occur after the team breaks camp later this week.

A productive linebacker at Minnesota, Sori-Marin recorded 274 career college tackles from 2018-2022. Over his final two years, he racked up more than 160 stops, 11 of them going for a loss. He also forced three career fumbles and chipped in 1.5 sacks with one interception.

Not invited to the Combine, he worked out at Minnesota’s Pro Day. Weighing in at 6020, 236 pounds, he ran a solid 4.64 40 with a 35-inch vertical and 9’9″ broad. Undrafted, he signed with the San Francisco 49ers but was waived on June 21.

In the pre-draft process, our Tom Mead wrote a report on Sori-Marin. Mead concluded:

“His best fit would be in a two gapping run defense allowing the defensive line to keep him clean to attack downhill. He would need to be in a Zone coverage scheme but would most likely come out on passing downs. I don’t think he has the athleticism to be an effective starter but could carve out a backup/special team roll. I think Pittsburgh will look elsewhere to help their linebacker corps. He reminds me of Nate Landman who played at Colorado. Both have athletic limitations and are of the similar sizes.”

Pittsburgh may be adding to its speed dial of inside linebackers. Yesterday, they waived/injured LB Chapelle Russell after he suffered a knee injury in Friday’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pittsburgh signed LB Forrest Rhyne in his place. Veteran LB Nick Kwiatkoski suffered a shoulder injury that seems minor but also has the team thinner at the position. Still, with Sori-Marin apparently not coming in for a workout for several more days, the Steelers are likely to roll with what they have throughout the week.