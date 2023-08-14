Report: Steelers Signing CB Nevelle Clarke

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing CB Nevelle Clarke, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson, who tweeted the news moments ago.

He was likely part of a list of players who tried out for the Steelers today, including veteran DB Corn Elder, with the team choosing to sign Clarke.

Clarke most recently spent time in the USFL with the New Orleans Breakers. There, he recorded 26 tackles and picked off two passes, including this one against Memphis.

Interception Breakers !!! Memphis ne pourra pas profiter du fumble pour aller inscrire des points, Nevelle Clarke intercepte le ballon pour New Orleans #USFL pic.twitter.com/A6ZBrXaPNe — Spring Football News (@SpringFBnews) May 14, 2023

Undrafted out of UCF in 2020, he initially signed with the Minnesota Vikings. A first-team all-conference selection in 2018, Clarke picked off five passes in his college career. He ended his time at UCF with 107 total tackles and 29 pass breakups, including a combined 24 over his final two seasons.

A Combine invite, Clarke he did not run a 40 but impressed in his other testing. He jumped 35 inches in the vertical, 10’6″ in the broad, and turned in a 6.88 three-cone. He weighed in at 6007, 190 pounds with 31 5/8-inch arms.

Giving him a free agent grade, here is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein summed up Clarke’s game in advance of the draft.

“High-cut press cornerback with good height and length that he uses to his advantage. When Clarke reads the release correctly, he does a nice job of beating up receivers over the early stages of the pattern, but he’s missing fluid hips and reactive agility to recover quickly when beaten. He lacks body control and balance in coverage, but does a nice job of attacking the catch with length and aggressiveness to create incompletions. He’s not fast or sudden and his tackling is suspect in run support. His ball skills might be enough to earn a longer look on a practice squad for a press-heavy defense.”

Clarke could help replace CB Duke Dawson, who injured his leg/knee in the Steelers’ preseason opening win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dawson seemed to escape an incredibly serious injury but may not be afforded the time to get healthy. In order to fit Clarke onto the roster, the team will have to make a corresponding move. That should come by tomorrow when the Steelers hit the practice field for their three final sessions of training camp.