Steelers Working Out DB Corn Elder Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t practicing today and on off days, the team usually brings in at least one player for a workout. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Steelers are hosting CB Corn Elder for a workout.

Elder, 28, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. To date, he’s appeared in 35 games, making one start, with most of th coming as a Panther. In 2021, he spent time on the Washington Commanders’ roster, appearing in five games with five tackles and one pass breakup. For his career, Elder has 48 tackles and one forced fumble.

He played his most defensive snaps in 2020 with the Panthers, logging 411 of them. Elder has also logged nearly 400 career special teams snaps.

Hailing from Miami (Fla.), we wrote up a pre-draft report on Elder ahead of the 2017 draft. Our report praised his versatility and high football IQ though a lack of size (5-foot-10, 179 pounds) with poor length and average athleticism were clear knocks. Comparing him to William Gay, we concluded by writing:

“He’ll be a “hair on fire” player on special teams in Year One and groomed to take over for Gay in Year Two. That’s a plan for success.”

You can check out the full report below.

Pittsburgh has been dealing with injuries in the secondary. Nickel cornerback Duke Dawson suffered a leg/knee injury in Friday’s preseason opener and though it doesn’t appear to be a worst-case scenario, he is likely to miss some time. Elder could be signed to provide slot depth for the rest of the preseason. Currently fighting for a slot role are Chandon Sullivan and Elijah Riley.