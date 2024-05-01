NFL Announces Rookie Minicamp Schedule For Steelers

While the 2024 NFL Draft is behind us, the NFL offseason remains in full swing. Next up for the Steelers is rookie minicamp on the South Side next week before transitioning to other offseason workout dates, including Organized Team Activities and minicamp.

The NFL announced the dates for the Steelers’ rookie minicamp, which will kick off next Friday on May 10.

According to the announcement from NFL Communications, the Steelers will hold their rookie minicamp May 10-12 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Then, the Steelers will hold OTA sessions on May 21-23, May 28-30 and June 3- followed by a mandatory minicamp on June 11-13 at their practice facility.

NFL Offseason Workout Program Dates Announced, including rookie minicamps.https://t.co/hbsZugXNwM pic.twitter.com/VvkGqJZbUn — NFL345 (@NFL345) May 1, 2024

Previously, the NFL had announced the OTAs schedule and minicamp schedule, but it was unknown when the rookie minicamp would be held.

Now, that is known. The Steelers will get their first look at their seven draft picks from the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as the five-member undrafted free agent class, along with a number of rookie minicamp tryout players.

Excitement is high regarding the Steelers’ draft class, which is comprised of Washington’s Troy Fautanu, West Virginia’s Zach Frazier, Michigan’s Roman Wilson, North Carolina State’s Payton Wilson, South Dakota State’s Mason McCormick, Iowa’s Logan Lee and Texas’ Ryan Watts.

This will be the first look at the new members of the Steelers, even if it will be in helmets and shorts.

Following rookie minicamp, things will transition right into OTAs, which will give us a look at the new faces on the roster and some of the new coaches, including offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

Though OTAs are not mandatory, the Steelers usually tend to have a near a 100% attendance and seemingly had a good turnout for the first phase of the offseason program in mid-April at their facility.

With the OTAs and overall offseason workouts, the NFL and the CBA outline specific rules and restrictions for what players and coaches are allowed to do.

Now that the draft is in the rearview mirror, football is back.