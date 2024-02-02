Steelers Announce Hiring Of Arthur Smith As Next Offensive Coordinator

It’s now official. Arthur Smith is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new offensive coordinator.

The team made the announcement Friday afternoon just a few days after reports that the team would make him the next offensive coordinator. He is just the second outside hire for offensive coordinator since 2001, joining Todd Haley, who was hired in 2012.

We have named Arthur Smith as our offensive coordinator. 📝: https://t.co/2vCoOa8nc6 pic.twitter.com/r6G6r1Fquq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2024

Smith replaces the duo of interim offensive coordinator Eddie Faulkner and interim play caller Mike Sullivan as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2024. Smith signed a three-year deal, according to a previous report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac.

Prior to becoming the official offensive coordinator for the Steelers, Smith interviewed for the position on Sunday, shortly before the team headed to Mobile, Ala., for the 2024 Senior Bowl. He was previously fired by the Atlanta Falcons after the 2023 season following three years in that role.