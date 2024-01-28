Report: Steelers Interviewing Former Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith For OC Position

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving ahead in their offensive coordinator search. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team is interviewing former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith for its open OC spot. The interview is taking place today.

Former #Falcons coach Arthur Smith is interviewing today for the #Steelers offensive coordinator job, per sources. pic.twitter.com/45dlcX2QV2 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 28, 2024

If this interview follows how the team has been handling its coordinator search, it’ll be announced by the Steelers later today.

Smith was fired following three seasons as the Falcons’ head coach, compiling a 21-30 record with three consecutive 7-10 seasons. Previously, he served as the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator, seeing success there. Smith is known for a run-game approach using heavier personnel, which fits the Steelers’ strengths.

In 2019, the Titans finished 10th in points per game and a top-three rushing attack, led by RB Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns. In 2020, Tennessee was the NFL’s fourth-best scoring attack and again dominated on the ground. Henry went over 2,000 rushing yards that season, just the eighth player in NFL history to do so.

Smith began his coaching career in 2006 as a grad assistant at North Carolina after finishing his playing career there. He quickly moved to the NFL, hired by Washington in 2007 as the team’s Defensive Quality Control Coach. He held the same role with the Titans in 2011 before flipping over to the offensive side of the ball. Named the team’s o-line coach in 2013, he worked with the team’s tight ends from 2014-18 before being promoted to offensive coordinator.

His time in Atlanta was less successful. Twice in three years, the Falcons finished 26th in points per game and only reached 15th in 2022. The offense was criticized for not utilizing its top talents enough, including TE Kyle Pitts and first-round RB Bijan Robinson. However, the Falcons were run-heavy, finishing third in attempts despite a losing record. Since being fired, Smith has reportedly received plenty of interest for opening coordinator positions, but this is believed to be his first formal interview.

Along with Smith, the other known interviews the Steelers have conducted are with Carolina’s Thomas Brown and Houston’s Jerrod Johnson. The team requested an interview for Zac Robinson but he was hired by the Falcons as their new OC yesterday.

While no timetable has been set, the Steelers figure to make a coordinator hire shortly after returning from the 2024 Senior Bowl, which takies place this upcoming week. Based on the current candidates and the outline of what Mike Tomlin said he was looking for in his next offensive coordinator, Smith is potentially the favorite. Johnson is an interesting candidate but also in high demand with a slew of interviews that reportedly have taken or will take place.