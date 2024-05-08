Schefter: Former Steelers Front Office Member Samir Suleiman Set To Interview With Patriots

One day after news was reported that former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Pro Scouting Coordinator Brandon Hunt found himself in the running for the lead personnel job with the New England Patriots, another former Steelers’ front office member is set to interview as well.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Samir Suleiman is set to interview with the Patriots for the same lead personnel job.

Patriots are interviewing former Carolina Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman today for a football executive job, per sources. Patriots also continue their visit today with Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

Suleiman previously spent time with the Carolina Panthers as the director of player negotiations and was the salary cap manager before finding himself out of a job as the Panthers cleaned house this offseason, bringing in new GM Dan Morgan.

Prior to landing in Carolina, Suleiman was with the Steelers up until January of 2020. Suleiman was the team’s Football Administration Coordinator and at the time was widely viewed as Omar Khan’s successor, leading the team on salary cap and contract matters.

But with the Steelers’ front office set at the time and no signs of former GM Kevin Colbert moving on in any way and Khan remaining the trusted right-hand man and wizard of the salary cap, Suleiman moved on to a better opportunity with the Panthers.

It didn’t work out for him in the end and now he’s on the move again, seeing his name pop up in conversation for the Patriots’ lead personnel job. The Patriots never had a need for a defacto General Manager role as former head coach Bill Belichick held down that role. After the Patriots fired the Hall of Fame head coach in the offseason though, that role needs filled. Suleiman is the latest name to earn an interview.

Suleiman, a 1997 graduate of James Madison University, first came to the Steelers in July of 2011, landing in the role of a consultant. He held down that role for a little over a year into August 2012, before then being hired in March of 2013 to fill a then newly-created football administrator coordinator position with the Steelers, a role he held until January of 2020 when the Panthers hired him away.