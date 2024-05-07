Report: Former Steelers Exec Brandon Hunt Interviewing For Patriots Lead Personnel Job

The New England Patriots have undergone quite a bit of turnover on the leadership end of things this offseason after moving on from longtime head coach Bill Belichick. He also served as the de-facto general manager, so they are on the search to replace those job responsibilities. According to Adam Schefter on X, former Pittsburgh Steelers exec Brandon Hunt is interviewing for that role.

Eagles director of scouting Brandon Hunt is interviewing today for the New England Patriots lead personnel job, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 7, 2024

He was in the running for the Steelers’ GM position when Kevin Colbert announced he was moving on, but the role ultimately went to Omar Khan. Hunt subsequently left for the Philadelphia Eagles with a role as a front office executive.

He served as the Pro Scouting Coordinator with the Steelers and was a part of the organization from 2009 to 2022.

This is the first external candidate that has been announced by the Patriots as interviewing for the role.

Hunt attended Pine Richland High School in the North Hills area of the greater Pittsburgh metropolitan area. He then attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania where he got his first job as a professional in the football world as a graduate assistant.

In 2004 he landed a front office internship with the Steelers and used that experience to become a pro scout with the Houston Texans for two years before circling back to the Steelers.