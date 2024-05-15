Reports: Steelers Will Play Home Opener Week 3 Vs Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their first home game at Acriusre Stadium in Week 3 when they host the Los Angeles Chargers, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, who tweeted the news a short time ago.

Steelers home opener. Week 3. Versus Chargers. Will have full schedule shortly. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 15, 2024

Alex Amster was the first to report the news.

The Chargers are now led by Jim Harbaugh, fresh off winning a National Championship with Michigan in 2023. He’s back in the NFL after a successful stint with the San Francisco 49ers and has immediately put his own stamp on the roster. The offense let go or traded WRs Mike Williams and Keenan Allen while RB Austin Ekeler hit free agency and signed with the Washington Commanders.

While many draftniks expected the Chargers to draft a wide receiver with the fifth overall pick, they took Notre Dame OT Joe Alt, expected to play right tackle for the team opposite LT Rashawn Slater. The Chargers took Georgia WR Ladd McConkey in the second round.

In addition to Harbaugh, the Chargers also hired former Baltimore Ravens executive Joe Hortiz as their next general manager. Together, the Chargers are building a blueprint of having a tough and physical running game, similar styles to the Ravens and Harbaugh’s Wolverines and what the Steelers are trying to build. The backfield is made up of former Ravens in RB J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. Of course, Justin Herbert remains the anchor at quarterback, doing battle with Russell Wilson’s Broncos the past two seasons. Defensively, they’re led by EDGE Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and SS Derwin James.

The Chargers finished 2023 with a 5-12 record. They’ve made the playoffs just once over the last five seasons and haven’t win a postseason game since 2018. The Steelers are looking for their first playoff win since 2016.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles last played in 2021, the Chargers the home team and winning 41-37. The Chargers haven’t played in Pittsburgh since 2018, also victors in that game 33-30.

According to schedule leaks, the Steelers will open the year on the road against Atlanta in Week 1 and Denver in Week 2.