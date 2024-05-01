Villanova WR Rayjuon Pringle Invited To Steelers Rookie Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers have invited Villanova WR Rayjuon Pringle to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. The Wildcats’ Twitter account announced the news a short time ago.

At his Pro Day, Pringle weighed in at 5086, 182 pounds, and ran a 4.59 40. He jumped 30.5 inches in the vertical, 9’00” in the broad and put up solid agility times with a 4.20 short shuttle and 7.02 three-cone. A versatile player, he was primarily used as a receiver at Villanova, catching 40 passes for 984 yards, a gaudy 24.6 yards per reception average, and eight touchdowns in 2023. He was named a first-team all-conference selection. In 2022, he scored five times on just 28 receptions.

For his career, he caught 97 passes for 1,834 yards and 17 touchdowns, registering 18.9 yards per catch.

Pringle, 24 years old, also mixed into the running game with a handful of carries and returned eight punts for 34 yards last season.

Like the several other tryout players already known at this point, Pringle will take part in the Steelers’ rookie minicamp next weekend. He won’t be on a contract and will have to impress to earn a deal but Pittsburgh usually signs one to three players from its tryout pool. The team will announce its official rookie minicamp roster sometime next week. It’ll consist of the Steelers’ draft class, undrafted free agents, likely 20 to 30 tryout names, and select-eligible first-year players.