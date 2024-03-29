Steelers Announce Official Offseason Workout Dates

As the new NFL year rolls right along, the calendar is moving closer and closer to the return to football for NFL teams.

As March comes to a close, the NFL announced the official offseason workout dates for all 32 NFL teams.

The Steelers’ first day back in the facility is April 15 as part of Phase One, while the first Organized Team Activities session is set for May 21-23.

Following the first three days of OTAs, the Steelers will then have another session May 28-30 and then June 3-6.

Shortly after the conclusion of OTAs, the Steelers will hold their mandatory minicamp June 11-13 at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

According to the NFL’s announcement, Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.

It’s been a rather busy, exciting offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the return to the South Side facility for the start of Phase One will be the first look at a number of new faces that have joined the Steelers this offseason.

Not only will the offseason workouts give a look at some of the new faces on the roster, it will also be the first time to see and potentially hear from some new members of the coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, and wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni.

The team’s offseason program kicks off in just over two weeks, showing just how quickly the calendar moves in the NFL landscape.

While the OTAs are not mandatory, the Steelers typically have near a 100% attendance. Regarding the OTAs and overall offseason workouts, the NFL and the CBA outline specific rules and restrictions for OTA sessions and what players and coaches can do.

Pittsburgh announced the OTAs sessions and the mandatory minicamp dates, but the Steelers did not announce their rookie minicamp date, the first on-field event for the team since the end of the regular season, though it typically takes place two weeks after the draft. We’ll see when that rookie minicamp date is announced, but the good news is football is just around the corner.