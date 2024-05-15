Steelers 2024 Schedule Leaks (Updating)

The NFL will officially announce its 2024 regular-season schedule tonight at 8 EST on NFL Network. But as is the case every year, there are leaks ahead of time while the NFL has – and will continue – to officially announce a handful of marquee games.

Below will be a running tab of reported leaks of the Steelers’ schedule. Keep in mind nothing is official until the release drops at 8 PM/EST. While we will focus on credible leaked reports, not just every random Twitter account out there, nothing should be taken as guaranteed until the official schedule release. We’ll update and share that at 8 PM/EST – and check out what “theme” the Steelers use to announce their schedule this year, a highlight event for every social media team.

As of now, two games have been reported. Pittsburgh will open the year at the Atlanta Falcons while hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day, a Wednesday game this year.

Steelers Reported Schedule Leaks (Updating)

Week 1 – at Atlanta

Week 2 – at Broncos

Week 4 – at Colts

Week 6 – at Raiders

Week 8 – vs Giants (Monday Night)

Week 10 – at Commanders

Week 12 – at Browns (Thursday Night Football)

Week 13 – at Bengals

Week 15 – at Eagles

Week 16 – at Ravens

Week 17 – vs Chiefs (Christmas Day)

The much-anticipated Russell Wilson-Sean Payton showdown in Denver is set to happen in Week 2, according to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi.

SOURCES: Steelers Week 2. Russell Wilson returns to Denver. Steelers at Broncos. Let’s ride. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 15, 2024

According to 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi, the Steelers will travel to Cleveland in Week 12 for a Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon against the AFC North rival Browns.

Steelers schedule leak: Week 12. Thursday Night Football. November 21st. Steelers AT Browns. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 15, 2024

Fillipponi’s colleague and 93.7 The Fan PM Show co-host Chris Mueller is reporting that the Steelers will head to Baltimore for a Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson just five days before hosting the Chiefs on Christmas Day.

SCHEDULE SCUTTLEBUTT: Most of you figured out the hint, but I'm from what I'm hearing the Steelers will have an absolute meat grinder late in the year. AT Baltimore on Saturday, 12/21. Nice of the league to give the Steelers the reigning MVP and reigning SB MVP in 5 days. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) May 15, 2024

Mueller is also reporting that the Steelers will travel to Philadelphia in Week 15 to take on the Eagles. That could be a matchup that sees former Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett in the lineup, were Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts to get hurt. That’s a game to monitor.

MORE SCHEDULEBUTT: Pickett's Charge? 12/15 Steelers at Eagles — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) May 15, 2024

The Steelers will hit the road for Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Fillipponi is reporting. The second year in a row the Steelers will travel to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

BREAKING: Steelers at Raiders. Week 6. Sunday October 13th. VIVA LAS VEGAS!!! — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 15, 2024

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz tweets that the Steelers will host the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs on Christmas Day.

Sources: The #Steelers will host the #Chiefs in Week 17 on Christmas Day — a game that will be exclusively on Netflix.🎄🏈 https://t.co/4wDHkurVBS pic.twitter.com/k2eH5tLldY — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 15, 2024

Giants reporter Art Stapleton tweets the Giants will come to Pittsburgh for a Monday night game on October 28. That should be Week 8.

Hearing #NYGiants will play Steelers in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football on Oct. 28, per source. https://t.co/OMuGy6vNqW — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 15, 2024

Ten days after traveling to take on the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football, the Steelers will hit the road again for an AFC North matchup, traveling to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 13, according to Mueller.

One more for you, and then I'm stopping (temporarily): SCHEDULEBUTT: The brutal late-season run continues. It'll be cold on December 1st. Which makes it appropriate that the Steelers will be traveling to Cincy to take on Joey Brrrrr and the Bengals. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) May 15, 2024

According to Fillipponi, the Steelers will travel to Washington to take on the new-look Commanders under new ownership in Josh Harris and new head coach Dan Quinn in Week 10.

STEELERS SCHEDULE UPDATE: Week 10. Sunday November 10th. Steelers at Commanders. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) May 15, 2024

The Steelers will hit the road for the third time in September, according to Fillipponi, with a Week 4 road trip to take on the Indianapolis Colts.