2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today I’ll be profiling Arkansas wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

#9 JADON HASELWOOD, WIDE RECEIVER, ARKANSAS (R JR.) 6030, 213 LBS.

Combine/Shrine Bowl invite

MEASUREMENTS

Player Ht/Wt Hand size Arm Length Wingspan Jadon Haselwood 6‘3,213 N/A N/A N/A 40 Yard Dash 10 Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A N/A

THE GOOD

— Position versatility, can play inside and out

— Wide catch radius

— Can stretch the field vertically

— Well experienced route tree

— Good eyes to track down the ball

— Good frame at 6’3 213lbs

THE BAD

— Lacks elite speed

— Lacks aggression for his size

— Doesn’t break out of his routes well

— Doesn’t have flashy numbers for former five-star

— Won’t see him create a lot of separation

— Struggles to operate well as an open field runner

— Doesn’t possess optimal strength

Bio

— Born April 15, 2001 (21 years old)

— Played in 40 of 46 career games

— Career: 121 receptions for 1,438 yards, racking up ten touchdowns

— Redshirt Junior season started all 12 games while having 59 receptions for 702 yards, and three scores

— Missed first six games in 2020 after knee injury

— Number one receiver by Rivals, 247Sports & ESPN

— Transferred to Arkansas for 2022 season

— Five-star recruit from Ellenwood, Georgia, chose Oklahoma over LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, among others

— Played safety and receiver in high school

— Scored game winning touchdown during his teams 3A state title victory while revealing his top five schools on the cleats he was wearing

TAPE BREAKDOWN

There’s significant concern for his lack of production particularly in an air-oriented offense looking at the three years he spent at Oklahoma. In 2022 at Arkansas, while it is arguable, he didn’t look to be their best receiver while trying to fill the shoes of Treylon Burks. He also isn’t going to fight through contact very well but knows how to catch the football. He can however make strong catches and highpoint the football. He’s a talented receiver with potential overall, but his ceiling unfortunately, I believe is limited.

One of the few impressive things that Haselwood does well is use strong hands to catch the football around multiple defenders. Here he takes some pretty impressive contact to hang onto the ball for the catch in the endzone. He isn’t overly strong but the ability to make this play on the football is crucial.

Jadon isn’t going to outrun many people, or go coast to coast to shake people, but it is refreshing to see the guy catch the football and go north instead of trying to play to a style that isn’t him. Simple. Catch the football on the move and hit the gas. Simple things done right.

I could cherry picking here, but following through on the pre-snap motion, you’d like to see him turn that quickly into a block on the end man on the line of scrimmage. The guy that makes the play while Haselwood is watching the back take the tackle much shorter of the sticks than it could’ve been. Possibly an explosive run available on this play.

CONCLUSION

I think Haselwood truly has a chance to be a third or fourth receiver on a team and have a handful of catches and possibly a score or two in his rookie season. He has serious potential, but he did on his college teams as well and never seemed to be what many thought he would. He has experience all over the field when it comes his route tree and the ability to run any given route. He’s got average straight-line speed as a receiver but isn’t going to burn you vertically or shake defensive backs out of their shoes, as a route runner getting in and out of breaks.

However, he is underrated in the aspect of catch radius and catching in traffic. If there’s such thing as a playmaker that doesn’t consistently make plays, he fits accordingly. Some won’t like my comparison, but he has a very strong Juju Smith-Schuster vibe. Minus the blocking ability and strength. He can play inside and out and seems to sit down in zones well and find the quarterbacks eyes. He’s quarterback friendly as one might say. There’s a good chance the Steelers will be looking to draft a receiver, although I do feel that that will happen earlier than Haselwood should be picked.

Projection: Mid to Late Day Three

Depot Draft Grade: 6.4 – End of Roster/Practice Squad (6th-7th Round)

Games Watched: Vs. Cincinnati (2022) Vs. Alabama (2022) Vs. Ole Miss (2022)