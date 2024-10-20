The Browns QB Saga Is Getting Stranger

The Cleveland Browns might be one step closer to replacing QB Deshaun Watson. But it doesn’t appear they’ll turn to veteran Jameis Winston, who has served as the No. 2 quarterback all season. At least, until today. Winston was a surprise inactive/emergency third-string QB for today’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals as second-year Dorian Thompson-Robinson is getting the nod as Watson’s immediate backup.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the team’s backup QB. Jameis Winston is inactive. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2024

Based on initial reports, there’s no explanation for the change. Winston is seemingly healthy and not dealing with illness or team disciplinary issue, though Kevin Stefanski and the team has yet to weigh in on the change. Some have speculated it could signal the team is close to trading Winston, already dealing WR Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week.

According to local reporter Brad Stainbrook, Thompson-Robinson was told to be “extra prepared” and the team could make a change if Watson’s struggles continue.

Source: #Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson was told to be extra prepared heading forward. He’ll now serve as QB2. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is on a short leash heading forward. pic.twitter.com/Mln9NFxvWk — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 20, 2024

Watson has been a disaster literally from the moment the team traded for him, giving him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract and giving away three first-round picks for a player in the news for a slew of sexual assault lawsuits and impending suspension.

Cleveland banked on handling a rough first year for what would be on the other side. A top-tier quarterback in Watson who could make the Browns contenders. Instead, they’ve only regressed. Watson has been one of the NFL’s worst quarterbacks since the trade and hasn’t shown any improvement this year. The Browns are 1-5 and in last place in the AFC North, on pace to have their worst season since their 0-16 campaign in 2017.

After each loss, Stefanski has refused to entertain the idea of replacing Watson. No doubt his contract and ownership, who took the gamble of the largest guaranteed contract in NFL history, are the driving reasons that have given him more chances than his play deserves. But there will be a point where even the organization makes a change, even if it’s to build up good-will as they look for public funding to build a new stadium outside of downtown Cleveland.

Where the Browns go after the season is anyone’s guess. They could try to make it work with Watson for another season and hope for different results, even if they have little reason to expect any. They could try to trade Watson with the carrot of offering significant trade capital to entice a team, sort of what, funny enough, the Houston Texans did with the Cleveland Browns in 2018 for QB Brock Osweiler. Or they could cut ties with Watson, absorb an unreal amount of dead money, and start anew at quarterback. That last option might be best, difficult as it would be. There would at least be a renewed sense of hope and fresh start for an organization who needs one.

Pittsburgh will face Cleveland in Weeks 12 and 14. Whether or not they see Watson remains to be seen. Thompson-Robinson beat them last year in a slogging 13-10 game, the final one of the Matt Canada era.

As of this writing, the Browns are trailing the Cincinnati Bengals 7-0 mid-way through the first quarter after Bengals WR Charlie Jones ran back the opening kickoff 100 yards for a score.