Schefter: Deshaun Watson’s Achilles Injury Confirmed, Ending 2024 Season

This doesn’t come as a huge surprise, but Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was feared to have suffered a torn Achilles in their Week 7 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Adam Schefter is reporting on X that he did indeed rupture his Achilles and is out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

An MRI revealed that Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s Achilles is in fact ruptured, as suspected, and his 2024 season is over. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2024

The Browns managed a very strong season in 2023 without Watson for much of the year. Their defense was able to carry the team last season, and many thought the return of Watson could restore the Browns as a legitimate contender in the AFC. Instead, they are one of the worst teams in football with a 1-6 record.

Joe Flacco was one of the main reasons they were competitive down the stretch in 2023, but they didn’t show any interest in bringing him back for 2024. He instead went to the Indianapolis Colts, where he has played well when given opportunities. Instead, the Browns have second-year QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and veteran QB Jameis Winston.

Thompson-Robinson came in the game Sunday after Watson went down but ended up going 11-for-24 for 82 passing yards, zero touchdowns, and two interceptions before sustaining a finger injury. This forced the Browns to turn to Winston when the game was still pretty winnable. He did a little better going 5-for-11 for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers don’t play the Browns until Weeks 12 and 14. They just got Nick Chubb back from his devastating injury sustained last year, so maybe they will be able to find an identity down the stretch of the season. But at 1-6, their season is as good as over.

Watson is still owed a lot of money on his massive, fully guaranteed contract. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield is lighting it up for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This is one of the all-time blunders for a Browns organization that is known for them and could take a long time to fully recover from it.