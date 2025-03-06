Report: Bengals Give Star DE Trey Hendrickson Permission To Seek Trade

Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson has been given permission to seek a trade, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on X.

He becomes the latest AFC North edge rusher to seek a trade as Cleveland Browns EDGE Myles Garrett also wishes to be traded. The difference in this situation is the Browns have struck down his trade request, vowing to keep him in Cleveland. The Bengals have reportedly granted Hendrickson permission.

Hendrickson issued a statement via Adam Schefter on X.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to represent Cincinnati over the last four years. I love this city and organization. I appreciate the privilege of now being allowed to explore my options,” he wrote.

Just a few weeks ago, the Bengals reportedly had plans to sign both Hendrickson and WR Tee Higgins to long-term deals. They have since applied the franchise tag to Higgins and now Hendrickson may be on his way out. This doesn’t mean Hendrickson will end up elsewhere, but it is a key pressure point in their negotiation.

Hendrickson was the NFL sack leader last season with 17.5, his second-straight season with that many sacks. Drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he joined the Bengals in 2021 and has since racked up 57 sacks in four seasons as one of the very best sack artists in the league.

The Bengals also just lost DE Sam Hubbard after he suddenly retired at 29 years old. That leaves them with a massive need at edge rusher if Hendrickson does end up getting traded. Fortunately for the Bengals, the edge rusher group is extremely strong in this year’s draft class. They may have to both sign and draft edge defenders this season to backfill the lost talent.

While Garrett and Hendrickson look to move teams, the Steelers appear poised to pay T.J. Watt to make him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in football.