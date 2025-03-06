Depot After Dark: Bitonio Returning, Steelers Highlight Cheerleaders, Bengals Sign OL To Extension

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for March 5.

BITONIO RETURNING

The Cleveland Browns had a miserable 2024 season. After making the playoffs in 2023, they took a huge step back last year. They had several issues with Deshaun Watson before he was lost for the season with an Achilles injury. They look to be heading towards another rebuilding phase, but it seems like they did receive good news concerning offensive lineman Joel Bitonio.

On Twitter, the Browns announced that Bitonio will be returning for the 2025 season. There was some speculation that Bitonio would retire. He’s consistently been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, making a Pro Bowl every year since 2018. However, he is 33 years old, so his career is likely winding down. It’s not over yet, though.

back for more 😤@JoelBitonio is set to return for his 12th season! pic.twitter.com/ReNLGdmxqG — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 5, 2025

STEELERS HIGHLIGHT CHEERLEADERS

The Steelers are a franchise steeped in tradition. For better or worse, they don’t make many changes. One fun fact about them is that they’re only one of eight NFL teams that do not have cheerleaders. That wasn’t always the case, though.

As part of Women’s History Month, the Steelers took to Twitter to highlight the Steelerettes, their cheer squad from 1961 to 1969. Unfortunately, they didn’t have much to cheer for, with the Steelers being one of the NFL’s worst teams during that time. Funnily enough, the Steelers got rid of the Steelerettes right before they started their dynasty in the 1970s.

As a part of #WomensHistoryMonth, we're highlighting the Steelerettes, the only cheerleading squad in our history. The Steelerettes cheered us on from 1961-69 at Forbes Field and Pitt Stadium.https://t.co/f5CntfKvKe — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 5, 2025

BENGALS SIGN OL TO EXTENSION

The Cincinnati Bengals received some bad news recently, with defensive lineman Sam Hubbard retiring. Hubbard was only 29 and had been a productive player, so it was a shock to see him hang his cleats up. However, they did give their fans some better news, too.

On Twitter, the Bengals announced that they’ve signed offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland to a contract extension. Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023, Kirkland hasn’t gotten much time on the field in his young career. However, it seems that the Bengals like his potential.