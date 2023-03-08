2023 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents Today, I’ll be profiling Wisconsin C Joe Tippmann.

#75 Joe Tippmann, C, Wisconsin (R-Junior) – 6060, 313lb

Combine Invite

Measurements

Player Ht/Wt Hand Size Arm Length Wingspan Joe Tippmann 6’6, 313lb 10 3/4 32 3/4 80 3/8 40-Yard Dash 10-Yard Dash Short Shuttle 3-Cone N/A N/A N/A N/A Broad Jump Vertical Bench Press N/A N/A

The Good

— Possesses great size and height for the position

— Good athlete for his size in terms of play speed and movement skills

— Can climb to the second level to pick up linebackers

— Can make reach blocks and pull from the center spot

— Gets out in space well, showing fluid movement for his size

— Does well on combo blocks with the guard

— Will look for work when freed up at the LOS in pass protection

— Has a finisher’s mentality on down blocks and when running downhill

— Difficult to move off his spot in pass protection when facing the bull rush

— Will set anchor against pass rushers

— Can more laterally and mirror pass rushers on the LOS

— Does a good job refitting hands when engaged

— Can create seals in the run game with the back running off his backside

— Makes all calls and adjustments at the LOS for the offense

The Bad

— Can struggle with leverage at times due to frame against squattier bodies

— Will pop upright once engaged, losing balance when standing upright

— Likes to lunge forward into blocks, leading to whiffs

— Will throw should into block attempt at times rather than punching and running his feet

— Can do a better job landing punch on defenders that swipe hands down

— Will allow defenders on twists/stunts across his face due to occasional lean

— Hands can get outside at times, leading to blocks not being sustained

Bio

— Redshirt Junior Prospect from Fort Wayne, IN

— Born March 24, 2001 (age 21)

— Four-star recruit by 247 Sports, three-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals

— Indiana Mr. Football offensive lineman as a senior, first-team all-state

— Helped lead Bishop Dwenger to 2018 Class 4A state championship and was credited with 102 pancake blocks on offense while racking up 41 tackles and 3 sacks on defense

— Committed to Wisconsin as a defensive lineman and redshirted the 2019 season

— Moved from DL to OL in 2020 and saw action in two games in 2020

— Started ten of 11 games played at center in 2021, helping Wisconsin average 210.9 YPG on the ground

— Played and started in 12 games at center in 2022, allowed only one sack and five pressures over 338 pass blocking snaps

— Three-time Academic All-Big Ten (2020-2022), Big Ten Honorable Mention (2021, 2022)

Tape Breakdown

Joe Tippmann is a large center prospect that has the size, height, and frame that is atypical for the normal prospect at the position. He stands a legit 6’6, 313lb, but is an impressive athlete for that size. He is fluid in the open field, being able to climb to the second level to pick off linebackers and safeties as you can see in the clip below. Still, in this clip, we do see one of Tippmann’s issues as he combos off to the LB but takes a bad angle to the defender and doesn’t sustain his punch, dropping his head as the defender gets off the block and into the fray.

He is athletic enough to complete reach blocks like the one you see here against the nose tackle, working to get to his outside shoulder and seal off the defender from getting to the football.

In fact, Tippmann is one of the best pulling centers in the draft class despite his sheer size. He is mobile enough to get the snap and then quickly transition to the outside, lead blocking for the runner as you see in the clips below as he acts as a personal escort looking to throw defenders out of the club.

Still, Tippmann tends to lunge into his blocks and leave his feet, occasionally leading to whiffed attempts. On this rep against Ohio State, we see Tippmann pull and do just that. His defender doesn’t end up getting on the tackle, but Tippmann would be much more effective staying on his feet and driving on contact on this rep.

When it comes to pass protection, Joe Tippmann is difficult to move off his spot. His size and frame make him a chore to displace for DL along with his ability to drop anchor against the bull rush. He also can hit and replace with his hands and move laterally in pass protection to mirror rushers as you see in the following clips, completely neutralizing the rush.

Joe Tippmann doesn’t produce as many highlight blocks as fellow C John Michael Schmitz in this draft class, but he does a great job finishing defenders to the ground for pancakes. He has the upper body strength and the torque to take defenders for a ride off the ball like in the first clip or turn and plant them into the turf as you see in the second and third clips.

However, Tippmann’s height can present some issues when it comes to leverage and excessive lean. He tends to lean into his blocks when he gets tired, be able to drop his hips and sit into his blocks, but having the lean come out on occasion. This leads to missed assignments as he is slow to react like on this rep where the Ohio State defender crosses Tippmann’s face as Tippman’s feet stall and arms fail to punch, allowing the defender into the backfield as Tippmann leaves his feet in an attempt to keep the defender from getting to the QB.

Conclusion

Overall, Joe Tippmann is a big, athletic center that converted over from the defensive line and is reaping the benefits as he transitions to the pro level. He can play in a variety of blocking schemes, being able to pull, reach block, climb to the second level, work out in space, but also go straight ahead into nose tackles. He is a cerebral player that makes the checks and adjustments at the LOS and mainly needs to keep his pad level and forward lean in check to remain effective.

When looking for a pro comp for Tippmann, former Ohio State center and current Green Bay Packer Josh Myers came to mind as Myers has a near identical frame to Tippmann (6’5, 1/2”, 312lb). Myers was drafted in the second round back in 2021 and has started all 23 games he has played in for Green Bay, giving the Packers a quality run blocker who can work out in space for his size along with a pass protector that can mirror defenders and anchor in against the pass rush.

I foresee Tippmann going in a similar range and being a plug-and-play center from the jump, having the skill set to match a variety of different blocking systems. The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Tippmann for a formal interview at the Combine, suggesting that there is at least some interest to select him to improve the OL. Whether that be at C or by kicking him out to guard thanks to his size and skill set, Tippmann would be able to push Mason Cole out to LG to replace Kevin Dotson if Pittsburgh so chooses or simply push Dotson for the LG spot if Pittsburgh does indeed draft him with the intention to move to guard.

Projection: Day Two

Depot Draft Grade: 8.5 – Future Quality Starter (2nd Round)

Games Watched: at Ohio State (2022), vs Illinois (2022), at Northwestern (2022), vs Washington State (2022)