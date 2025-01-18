Article

2024 NFL Divisional Round Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Divisional Round Week Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 4:30 PM ET (SAT) Chiefs -8.5 Chiefs -8.5 Chiefs -8.5
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions 8:00 PM ET (SAT) Lions – 8.5 Commanders +8.5 Lions – 8.5
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles 3:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -6 Eagles -6 Eagles -6
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills 6:30 PM ET (SUN) Bills +1.5 Ravens -1.5 Ravens -1.5
Wild Card Week Results 2-4 3-3
2024 Results 136-120-6 149-107-6

