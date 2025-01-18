2024 NFL Divisional Round Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Divisional Round Week Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Chiefs -8.5
|Chiefs -8.5
|Chiefs -8.5
|Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions 8:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Lions – 8.5
|Commanders +8.5
|Lions – 8.5
|Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles 3:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -6
|Eagles -6
|Eagles -6
|Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills 6:30 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills +1.5
|Ravens -1.5
|Ravens -1.5
|Wild Card Week Results
|2-4
|3-3
|2024 Results
|136-120-6
|149-107-6
