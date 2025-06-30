The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Huge Day Of Monday Trading, Bengals 2025 Season Preview & More

Season 15, Episode 154 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the busy morning the Pittsburgh Steelers had when it comes to several trades they made. This includes us discussing the Steelers acquiring CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

We go over all of the known details related to the big trade between the Steelers and the Dolphins and we update several of those as the show guys on. We also make sure to go over some of the early known contract details related to both Ramsey and Smith.

Alex and I give our overall thoughts on the Steelers trades and how the new players fit in Pittsburgh. We also discuss the departure of Fitzpatrick and wonder how the Steelers might go about filling his free safety position moving forward.

We discuss the several surprising moves the Steelers have made so far this offseason and how it’s been a spring and summer for the ages when it comes to the organization.

Alex and I make sure to discuss what the Monday trades mean when it comes to Steelers OLB T.J. Watt as he continues to wait for a new contract. We discuss if a Watt extension is still in his future and why.

In the second half of this show, Alex and I are joined by Jay Morrison, who covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Sports Illustrated on BengalsTalk.com. Jay spends roughly a half an hour with us previewing the 2025 Bengals and several other aspects related to the team and the offseason they have had to date.

As usual, please make sure to follow Jay on Twitter/X at @ByJayMorrison

This 116-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

