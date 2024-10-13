Article

2024 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 6 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Seahawks +3.5 Seahawks +3.5 49ers -3.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Bears -1.5 Jaguars +1.5 Bears -1.5
Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -9.5 Browns +9.5 Browns +9.5
Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -7 Ravens -7 Ravens -7
Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +6.5 Texans -6.5 Patriots +6.5
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Packers -5.5 Packers -5.5 Packers -5.5
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -3 Titans -3 Colts +3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +3.5 Buccaneers -3.5 Buccaneers -3.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Broncos +3 Chargers -3 Chargers -3
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys +3 Lions -3 Cowboys +3
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +6 Falcons -6 Falcons -6
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (SUN Giants +4 Bengals -4 Bengals -4
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET (MON) Jets +2.5 Jets +2.5 Jets +2.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Raiders +3 Steelers -3 Steelers -3
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-16 Steelers 20-16
Week 5 Results 4-10 7-7
2024 Results 34-41-3 39-36-3
