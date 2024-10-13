2024 NFL Week 6 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 6 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Seahawks +3.5
|Seahawks +3.5
|49ers -3.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Chicago Bears 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Bears -1.5
|Jaguars +1.5
|Bears -1.5
|Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -9.5
|Browns +9.5
|Browns +9.5
|Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -7
|Ravens -7
|Ravens -7
|Houston Texans at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +6.5
|Texans -6.5
|Patriots +6.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -5.5
|Packers -5.5
|Packers -5.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Titans -3
|Colts +3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos +3
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +3
|Lions -3
|Cowboys +3
|Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +6
|Falcons -6
|Falcons -6
|Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants 8:20 PM ET (SUN
|Giants +4
|Bengals -4
|Bengals -4
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Jets +2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Jets +2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-16
|Steelers 20-16
|Week 5 Results
|4-10
|7-7
|2024 Results
|34-41-3
|39-36-3