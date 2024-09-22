2024 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 3 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|New England Patriots at New York Jets 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Jets -6.5
|Jets -6.5
|Jets -6.5
|Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Buccaneers -6.5
|Buccaneers -6.5
|New York Giants at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -6.5
|Browns -6.5
|Browns -6.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -3
|Saints -3
|Eagles +3
|Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +2
|Vikings +2
|Texans -2
|Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans -3
|Packers +3
|Titans -3
|Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -1
|Colts -1
|Colts -1
|Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -6
|Raiders -6
|Panthers +6
|Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -4.5
|Seahawks -4.5
|Seahawks -4.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +6.5
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +3
|Lions -3
|Lions -3
|Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +1
|Ravens -1
|Cowboys +1
|Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +3
|Chiefs -3
|Chiefs -3
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills 7:30 PM ET (MON)
|Bills -5
|Jaguars +5
|Jaguars +5
|Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bengals -7.5
|Bengals -7.5
|Commanders +7.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -1.5
|Chargers +1.5
|Chargers +1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Chargers 20-17
|Chargers 20-14
|Week 2 Results
|6-10
|8-8
|2024 Results
|13-17-2
|16-14-2