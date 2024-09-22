Article

2024 NFL Week 3 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on
NFL Week 3 Picks

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 3 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
New England Patriots at New York Jets 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Jets -6.5 Jets -6.5 Jets -6.5
Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -6.5 Buccaneers -6.5 Buccaneers -6.5
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns -6.5 Browns -6.5 Browns -6.5
Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints -3 Saints -3 Eagles +3
Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings +2 Vikings +2 Texans -2
Green Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans -3 Packers +3 Titans -3
Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -1 Colts -1 Colts -1
Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -6 Raiders -6 Panthers +6
Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -4.5 Seahawks -4.5 Seahawks -4.5
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams +6.5 49ers -6.5 49ers -6.5
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +3 Lions -3 Lions -3
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys +1 Ravens -1 Cowboys +1
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Falcons +3 Chiefs -3 Chiefs -3
Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills 7:30 PM ET (MON) Bills -5 Jaguars +5 Jaguars +5
Washington Commanders at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM ET (MON) Bengals -7.5 Bengals -7.5 Commanders +7.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -1.5 Chargers +1.5 Chargers +1.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Chargers 20-17 Chargers 20-14
Week 2 Results 6-10 8-8
2024 Results 13-17-2 16-14-2
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top