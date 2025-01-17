The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ 2025 Salary Cap Outlook, Beat Writer Reports, RB Need, Game Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 80 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing a few 2025 NFL Draft prospects we plan on deep diving into right out of the chute and each of us will be attacking a defensive lineman.

Several beat writers, such as Gerry Dulac and Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, recently gave interviews that Alex and I review. We go deep into what Dulac said about the Steelers’ need at the running back position and the likelihood of them drafting one early this year. We also discuss the latest beat writers’ reports concerning QB Russell Wilson, QB Justin Fields, and WR George Pickens.

With it looking like RB Najee Harris will be gone this offseason; Alex and I discuss his four seasons in Pittsburgh and which teams might be interested in signing him in free agency.

I posted my first deep-dive look at the Steelers’ 2025 salary cap outlook on Friday morning, so Alex and I recap that post from top to bottom. We discuss potential cuts, potential contract extensions, how the team should be expected to approach free agency this offseason, and much, much more. We discuss projected 2025 Steelers cash spending this offseason as well.

Later in this show, Alex and I look ahead to the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs this weekend and we make our picks against the spread for all four games.

Finally, Alex and I get to several more of the emails that listeners have sent us since the Steelers’ season-ending loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs.

This 113-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

