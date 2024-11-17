Article

2024 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 11 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Eagles -4 Eagles -4 Commanders +4
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears +5.5 Packers -5.5 Bears +5.5
Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -13.5 Lions -13.5 Lions -13.5
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +6 Vikings -6 Vikings -6
Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -7 Dolphins -7 Raiders +7
Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +4.5 Rams -4.5 Rams -4.5
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets -4 Jets -4 Jets -4
Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +1 Saints +1 Browns -1
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -6.5 49ers -6.5 Seahawks +6.5
Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -2 Falcons +2 Falcons +2
Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Bills -2 Bills -2 Chiefs +2
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -1.5 Bengals +1.5 Chargers -1.5
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (MON) Cowboys +7 Texans -7 Texans -7
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Steelers +3.5 Steelers +3.5 Steelers +3.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Ravens 27-24 Steelers 23-21
Week 10 Results 4-10 11-3
2024 Results 74-74-4 86-62-4
