2024 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 11 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Eagles -4
|Eagles -4
|Commanders +4
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +5.5
|Packers -5.5
|Bears +5.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -13.5
|Lions -13.5
|Lions -13.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +6
|Vikings -6
|Vikings -6
|Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -7
|Dolphins -7
|Raiders +7
|Los Angeles Rams at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Rams -4.5
|Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets -4
|Jets -4
|Jets -4
|Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +1
|Saints +1
|Browns -1
|Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|Seahawks +6.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2
|Falcons +2
|Falcons +2
|Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -2
|Bills -2
|Chiefs +2
|Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -1.5
|Bengals +1.5
|Chargers -1.5
|Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Cowboys +7
|Texans -7
|Texans -7
|Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers +3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Ravens 27-24
|Steelers 23-21
|Week 10 Results
|4-10
|11-3
|2024 Results
|74-74-4
|86-62-4