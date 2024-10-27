Article

2024 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 8 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Rams +3 Rams +3 Vikings -3
Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Lions -11.5 Titans +11.5 Lions -11.5
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +8 Ravens -8 Browns +8
Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars +4 Packers -4 Packers -4
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -5 Texans -5 Texans -5
New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +7 Jets -7 Patriots +7
Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -3 Bengals -3 Bengals -3
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers +2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Falcons -2.5
Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -4 Dolphins -4 Dolphins -4
Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks +3 Bills -3 Bills -3
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -7 Chargers -7 Chargers -7
Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders +9.5 Chiefs -9.5 Chiefs -9.5
Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (MON) Broncos -10.5 Broncos -10.5 Broncos -10.5
Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET (MON) Commanders +3 Commanders +3 Bears -3
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -4 49ers -4 49ers -4
New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET (MON) Steelers Monday AM Pick Monday AM Pick
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction MONDAY MONDAY
Week 7 Results 12-3 9-6
2024 Results 55-48-4 58-45-4
