2024 NFL Week 8 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 8 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Rams +3
|Rams +3
|Vikings -3
|Tennessee Titans at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -11.5
|Titans +11.5
|Lions -11.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +8
|Ravens -8
|Browns +8
|Green Bay Packers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +4
|Packers -4
|Packers -4
|Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -5
|Texans -5
|Texans -5
|New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +7
|Jets -7
|Patriots +7
|Philadelphia Eagles at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Bengals -3
|Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Falcons -2.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -4
|Dolphins -4
|Dolphins -4
|Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +3
|Bills -3
|Bills -3
|New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -7
|Chargers -7
|Chargers -7
|Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Chiefs -9.5
|Carolina Panthers at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (MON)
|Broncos -10.5
|Broncos -10.5
|Broncos -10.5
|Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET (MON)
|Commanders +3
|Commanders +3
|Bears -3
|Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Steelers
|Monday AM Pick
|Monday AM Pick
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|MONDAY
|MONDAY
|Week 7 Results
|12-3
|9-6
|2024 Results
|55-48-4
|58-45-4