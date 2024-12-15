2024 NFL Week 15 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 15 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +16.5
|Ravens -16.5
|Giants +16.5
|Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +7.5
|Commanders -7.5
|Commanders -7.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +4
|Chiefs -4
|Chiefs -4
|Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Titans +5
|Bengals -5
|Bengals -5
|Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -3
|Dolphins +3
|Texans -3
|New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3
|Jets -3
|Jets -3
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers -3
|Cowboys +3
|Panthers -3
|Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -4.5
|Broncos -4.5
|Broncos -4.5
|Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -2.5
|Lions -2.5
|Bills +2.5
|New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals-6
|Cardinals-6
|Cardinals-6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -2.5
|Chargers -2.5
|Chargers -2.5
|Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +2.5
|Packers -2.5
|Seahawks +2.5
|Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 8:00 PM ET (MON)
|Vikings -6.5
|Vikings -6.5
|Vikings -6.5
|Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders 8:30 PM ET (MON)
|Raiders +4
|Falcons -4
|Falcons -4
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -5.5
|Steelers +5.5
|Eagles -5.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Eagles 24-20
|Eagles 27-16
|Week 14 Results
|7-5-1
|10-2-1
|2024 Results
|106-97-5
|119-84-5