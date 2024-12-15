Article

2024 NFL Week 15 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Week 15 NFL Picks

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 15 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (THU) 49ers -3 49ers -3 49ers -3
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +16.5 Ravens -16.5 Giants +16.5
Washington Commanders at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +7.5 Commanders -7.5 Commanders -7.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +4 Chiefs -4 Chiefs -4
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Titans +5 Bengals -5 Bengals -5
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -3 Dolphins +3 Texans -3
New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars +3 Jets -3 Jets -3
Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers -3 Cowboys +3 Panthers -3
Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -4.5 Broncos -4.5 Broncos -4.5
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Lions -2.5 Lions -2.5 Bills +2.5
New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals-6 Cardinals-6 Cardinals-6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -2.5 Chargers -2.5 Chargers -2.5
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks +2.5 Packers -2.5 Seahawks +2.5
Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 8:00 PM ET (MON) Vikings -6.5 Vikings -6.5 Vikings -6.5
Atlanta Falcons at Las Vegas Raiders 8:30 PM ET (MON) Raiders +4 Falcons -4 Falcons -4
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -5.5 Steelers +5.5 Eagles -5.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Eagles 24-20 Eagles 27-16
Week 14 Results 7-5-1 10-2-1
2024 Results 106-97-5 119-84-5
