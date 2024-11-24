Article

2024 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 12 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +7.5 Lions -7.5 Lions -7.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +10.5 Chiefs -10.5 Chiefs -10.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +6 Giants +6 Buccaneers -6
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -10.5 Commanders -10.5 Cowboys +10.5
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -8 Texans -8 Titans +8
New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins -7.5 Dolphins -7.5 Patriots +7.5
Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears +3.5 Vikings -3.5 Vikings -3.5
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Raiders +6 Broncos -6 Broncos -6
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Packers -3 Packers -3 49ers +3
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -1 Seahawks -1 Cardinals +1
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Rams +2.5 Rams +2.5 Eagles -2.5
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (MON) Chargers +2.5 Ravens -2.5 Ravens -2.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Browns +3.5 Browns +3.5 Browns +3.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 20-17 Steelers 17-14
Week 11 Results 9-5 8-6
2024 Results 83-79-4 94-68-4
