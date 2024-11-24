2024 NFL Week 12 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 12 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +7.5
|Lions -7.5
|Lions -7.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Chiefs -10.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +6
|Giants +6
|Buccaneers -6
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -10.5
|Commanders -10.5
|Cowboys +10.5
|Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -8
|Texans -8
|Titans +8
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -7.5
|Dolphins -7.5
|Patriots +7.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +3.5
|Vikings -3.5
|Vikings -3.5
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders +6
|Broncos -6
|Broncos -6
|San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|49ers +3
|Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -1
|Seahawks -1
|Cardinals +1
|Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +2.5
|Rams +2.5
|Eagles -2.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chargers +2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Browns +3.5
|Browns +3.5
|Browns +3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 17-14
|Week 11 Results
|9-5
|8-6
|2024 Results
|83-79-4
|94-68-4