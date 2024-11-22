The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns, Pregame News, Week 12 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 55 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday afternoon episode, Alex Kozora and I get right into talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Thursday night road loss to the Cleveland Browns and how several of the key stats were lopsided in their favor.

We go over the pregame information from Thursday, including a recap of the five inactive players for the contest. We also go over what the health outlook seems to be the Steelers exiting their 24-19 loss to the Browns.

With only the television tape from the Thursday night game looked at, Alex and I run through the good, bad and ugly that the Steelers displayed in their loss to the Browns. We go over several key plays from the loss and discuss schematics, individual performances, play calling and more when it comes to the offense, defense, and special teams.

Alex and I go over several poor decisions that we think Steelers HC Mike Tomlin made Thursday night with a few of those being related to clock management. We discuss a few key penalties, how and when backup QB Justin Fields was used Thursday night and more.

We go over the biggest turning point, key plays, and hidden plays in this show as well.

After reviewing the game, Alex and I roll through the rest of our Week 12 picks against the spread.

This 122-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

