Colin Cowherd Doesn’t Think Steelers Are ‘Best Fit’ For Justin Fields

It sounds like there’s a strong possibility that the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to get a deal done with Justin Fields. While Fields could have other suitors if he tests free agency, the Steelers seem to be targeting him as their starting quarterback. Considering Fields helped them jump out to a 4-2 start in 2024, that makes sense. However, Colin Cowherd believes Pittsburgh isn’t the best fit for Fields.

“My question isn’t Justin Fields as much as it is I don’t trust the Steelers with offense,” Cowherd said Thursday on FS1’s The Herd. “Chicago is a defensive organization. Pittsburgh is a defensive organization. I don’t think this is the best fit for him.”

The Steelers are mostly known for their phenomenal defenses. However, that doesn’t mean they can’t field a capable offense. They’ve done it in the past. It’s true that some of their best offenses were a result of Ben Roethlisberger, but the Steelers did a good job supporting him. They could do something similar with Fields.

Over the past few years, the Steelers have been retooling on offense. They’ve done a decent job at that, too. Yes, they have some weaknesses, but they’ve gotten better. Their offensive line has received an infusion of young talent. George Pickens is a wondrously gifted wide receiver, even if he has attitude problems. Pat Freiermuth is reliable tight end. Arthur Smith isn’t perfect, but he looked like a good play caller last year.

Despite all that, the Steelers still have a lot of work to do. Specifically, their weapons aren’t good enough. They need to add more talent at receiver and running back. However, it’s highly likely that they’re going to try to fix those problems through free agency and the draft.

Fields could be more successful somewhere else with a better offense, but most of those teams already have a starting quarterback. Of the teams that could pursue him, the Steelers might be one of the better spots for Fields. He’s already developed a rapport with Smith, who’s had success with mobile quarterbacks. Familiarity and consistency might be what’s best for Fields.

It’s fair to criticize the Steelers’ offensive struggles. That’s held them back recently. However, they’ve worked to change that. If the Steelers sign Fields, he should be in pole position to be their starter. He might not have that same security somewhere else. The Steelers’ offense is flawed, but they have time to change that. There’s a long offseason ahead, full of opportunities to upgrade at key positions.