Insider: ‘My Sense’ Justin Fields Will Test Free Agency (At Least The Legal Tampering Period)

If the Pittsburgh Steelers want to re-sign QB Justin Fields, they might have to wait through the weekend and be prepared to face a competitive market. Though the franchise feels like it’s in a holding pattern until the quarterback situation is resolved, Fields seems in no rush to sign this weekend. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler believes Fields will hit free agency – at least the legal tampering period that begins Monday at noon.

“I do think Fields will just go to free agency at this point,” Fowler recently told Tim Benz’s Breakfast with Benz podcast. “That’s my sense today after asking around. He’s got some options here. I think the Jets are one. Possibly the Giants. He’s gonna have enough to where it makes sense for him to wait until maybe Monday or Tuesday. So that’s my sense right now.”

While not technically the start of free agency, the legal tampering is essentially open season. Outside teams are permitted contact with players and agents and allowed to reach verbal agreements, though no deal can be officially signed until the new league year opens up Wednesday at 4 PM/EST. In 95 percent of cases, teams who reach verbal deals with outside free agents get them finalized. Only rarely does something change and a player or team change minds.

Assuming that scenario plays out, it puts Pittsburgh in a difficult spot. They’re anxious to get a quarterback signed sooner than later, giving them cap clarity and allowing them to pursue a wide receiver the offense desperately needs. Without a starting quarterback under contract, it’s difficult to entice a free agent to agree to terms.

Fowler’s reporting is consistent with what local beat writer Mark Kaboly pointed out earlier Thursday, believing Fields is in no rush to get a deal done. Thanks to a weak quarterback market in free agency and draft, Fields’ market is far more robust this year than last. The New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, and even the New York Giants could all be in the mix for Fields. Without worry of losing out to another quarterback and having options dry up, Fields can take his time and explore every option before deciding on his next team.

There’s certainly incentive to stay with Pittsburgh. It would give him continuity he’s lacked for most of his career, dealing with constant coaching changes in Chicago before being traded to Pittsburgh last offseason. But he’d also be re-upping with the team who benched him mid-way through a 4-2 and first-place start. Having the opportunity to start the entire year will be a sticking point. Contract length could be one, too, possibly looking for a one-year deal to play well and cash in on the other side of 2025.

Fowler noted there’s mutual interest between the Steelers and Fields.

“I think there’s some interest on both sides for him going back there,” he said. “It’s gotta be a situation where he gets a full run where he can be the guy for a year. I think Pittsburgh’s willing to do that depending on what happens in the draft.”

To Fowler’s point, if Fields is re-signed, he won’t be battling a veteran like Wilson. Pittsburgh could sign a lower-level backup or potentially draft a quarterback in the second or third round, but Fields would be the easy favorite to start the season. The depth chart, contract, and Art Rooney II’s past comments would suggest that.

It’s been two months since the Steelers’ season ended. Everyone has been waiting. That wait may continue another 72 hours.