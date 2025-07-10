Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind. Apologies this edition is running earlier than normal; I won’t be around during its normal 2:30 window.

To your questions!

Jason Halderman: Hi Alex, Do Steelers pick up another safety at some point before games start or roll with what they have? Also what position groups can you actually see them adding to before regular season? Thank you for all your work, Jason

Alex: Hey Jason! Good question. I think it’s worth exploring. Depth now is thin. Killebrew is a special teamer and Quindell Johnson has only a couple cups of coffee. There’s a couple interesting names out there in Justin Simmons and Julian Blackmon. Both have warts and they may be wanting to wait out their options too but I’m all for bolstering depth and having more big nickel options.

For your second question, offensive line no question. Tackle in particular. Very nervous about the Steelers’ lack of depth up front.

steeler fever:

Couple questions around the Minkah trade.

1. Was it more about moving an underperforming Minkah or acquiring a multi-tool in Ramsey?

2. If Ramsey doesn’t perform up to snuff this season, how much are they tied to him from a dead cap standpoint going forward in 26? Checked Spotrac before asking but not certain I understand.

And I now know the Steelers first winning season wasn’t in 72 even if it cost me a thousand bucks..

Alex:

1. Fair question. Probably a mixture of both. I think a bit more about Ramsey than Fitzpatrick if you made me choose. Doesn’t sound like Pittsburgh was actively shopping him. Just came up in trade talks. The Dolphins had a big contract to unload and per one Tom Pelissero report, they were talking to teams about player-for-player deals to help make the math work. And Pittsburgh unloading a big contract also helped (though I think they could’ve taken on Ramsey even by keeping Minkah). The Steelers wanted a season of physical playmakers and Ramsey fit.

2. Dave can answer that better than I can and we’re still learning final details of the deal. But Over the Cap is showing zero dead money beyond this year. Largely, this is a year-to-year thing with Ramsey where if Pittsburgh wants to dump him, there won’t be great financial harm in doing so. Especially in a rising cap era that should keep going up.

Ha, thanks for playing Jeopardy! Scary how few winning seasons was before ’72 but yeah, gotta go back another 30 years for the first one.

chris c: Been a Steelers fan for 44 years and finally heading to Pittsburgh for the first time ever to see game versus the Pack in late October. I’ll have one extra day in town – what is one thing you suggest I do not miss (besides the game) – preferably something family friendly. Thanks!

Alex: Hey Chris, glad you’re making it out here! That’s really exciting and what a great game to go to. With the Steelers in their “new” throwbacks.

I admit I’m not a good tour guide for the city. A Google search is probably a better ask than me. But there’s definitely plenty to do. Something family friendly, the Pittsburgh Zoo is great and I think receiving an upgrade after a big new donation. The Phipps Conservatory is also excellent, especially during the holiday season. I went there last year.

Also riding the Incline to the top of Mt. Washington is a must. The view from the top can’t be beat.