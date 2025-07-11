The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Passing Stats Exercise, Heyward Ranking, Simmons Addition Plausibility & More

Season 15, Episode 159 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Ross McCorkle sits in for Alex Kozora, who is taking some well-deserved time off ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers reporting to Latrobe for the start of their 2025 training camp.

Ross and I start this show by discussing where Steelers DT Cameron Heyward is ranked in the top 100 players for 2025. We discuss Heyward’s ability to bat down passes and how his ranking on the list feels a bit low. We also discuss where Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is likely to land on this year’s top-100 list. We also discuss the probability of Watt being traded this summer and how most of the fan base probably feels about him and his contract situation this offseason.

Former Steelers RB Najee Harris, who is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, had an unfortunate fireworks accident during the Fourth of July weekend so we go over that bit of news that surfaced on Thursday. We also discuss how not too much is known concerning the contracts of new CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith as of Friday morning.

Even though Alex is away on this Friday, his latest post about three overlooked players on the Steelers’ roster deserves some attention and review by us. Ross and I go over the three players Alex listed in that post and then we attempt to build it out by two more players.

In the middle of this show, I sort of ambush Ross a little bit with a passing stat prediction exercise for the Steelers’ 2025 season. I start with getting Ross’ 2025 stat predictions for the top five wide receivers. From there, I get Ross to throw out his 2025 passing stat prediction for Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers. We then subtract the wide receiver stat predictions from his Rodgers prediction and go over what would presumably be left over for the Steelers’ tight ends and running backs in 2025.

Overall, this exercise produces a little bit of eye-opening and should result in some level of pushback from the listeners. It’s a great exercise to conduct at this point of the offseason and I will let Ross revise his numbers for Alex and I to go over during Monday’s show.

Based on the Friday stat exercise, it certainly seems less than likely that the Steelers will add another notable wide receiver to their roster this offseason.

Near the end of this Friday show, Ross and I discuss the plausibility and probability related to the Steelers possibly signing veteran free agent safety Justin Simmons. That discussion is a result of a few things that Simmons said about his future during a recent interview.

This 105-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We also end this episode by answering one outstanding email questions we have received this past week from listeners of the show.

