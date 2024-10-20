Article

2024 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on
NFL Week 7 Picks

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 7 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Saints +2.5 Broncos -2.5 Broncos -2.5
New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Jaguars -6 Jaguars -6 Patriots +6
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -1.5 Lions +1.5 Lions +1.5
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Giants +3.5 Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Packers -3 Packers -3 Packers -3
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Browns +5.5 Bengals -5.5 Bengals -5.5
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -9.5 Bills -9.5 Bills -9.5
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -3 Seahawks +3 Falcons -3
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -3 Colts -3 Colts -3
Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -8 Commanders -8 Commanders -8
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Rams -7 Rams -7 Raiders +7
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -1.5 Chiefs +1.5 49ers -1.5
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET (MON) Buccaneers +3.5 Ravens -3.5 Ravens -3.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals 9:00 PM ET (MON) Cardinals +2 Chargers -2 Chargers -2
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Steelers +1.5 Steelers +1.5 Jets -1.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Jets 24-23 Jets 31-27
Week 6 Results 9-4-1 10-3-1
2024 Results 43-45-4 49-39-4
