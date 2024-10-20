2024 NFL Week 7 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 7 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Saints +2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -6
|Jaguars -6
|Patriots +6
|Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -1.5
|Lions +1.5
|Lions +1.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|Bengals -5.5
|Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -9.5
|Bills -9.5
|Bills -9.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -3
|Seahawks +3
|Falcons -3
|Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -3
|Colts -3
|Colts -3
|Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -8
|Commanders -8
|Commanders -8
|Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams -7
|Rams -7
|Raiders +7
|Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -1.5
|Chiefs +1.5
|49ers -1.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Buccaneers +3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals 9:00 PM ET (MON)
|Cardinals +2
|Chargers -2
|Chargers -2
|New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers +1.5
|Steelers +1.5
|Jets -1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Jets 24-23
|Jets 31-27
|Week 6 Results
|9-4-1
|10-3-1
|2024 Results
|43-45-4
|49-39-4