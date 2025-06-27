Season 15, Episode 153 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the new contract numbers for Pittsburgh Steelers S DeShon Elliott that finally surfaced on Friday. We go over the difference in the guaranteed money that was first reported last week, Elliott’s new 2025 salary cap charge and everything else that is important related to his new deal.

After talking about the Elliott contract details, Alex and I discuss what the expectations should be for the Steelers’ secondary in 2025. We talk interception totals and much more. We go over our bullishness when it comes to that position group in 2025.

On the heels of my annual 90 In 30 series getting underway last weekend, Alex and I go over the next six players I have covered. That means that we both take an in-depth look at T Troy Fautanu, S Minkah Fitzpatrick, C Zach Frazier, TE Pat Freiermuth, RB Kenneth Gainwell, and TE JJ Galbreath.

This 93-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap. We end this show by answering several emails we received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Next Six Players In Steelers 90 In 30 Series, DeShon Elliott Contract Details & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1172490209

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 153 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n