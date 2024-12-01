Article

2024 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

NFL Week 13 Picks

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 13 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THU) Lions -9.5 Lions -9.5 Lions -9.5
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THU) Cowboys -3.5 Giants +3.5 Cowboys -3.5
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Packers -3 Packers -3 Dolphins +3
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -13.5 Chiefs -13.5 Raiders +13.5
Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +1 Seahawks -1 Jets +1
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars +4 Texans -4 Texans -4
Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -6 Commanders -6 Commanders -6
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Vikings -3 Vikings -3 Cardinals +3
Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons +1 Chargers -1 Chargers -1
Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots +2.5 Patriots +2.5 Colts -2.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +6 Buccaneers -6 Buccaneers -6
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Saints +3 Rams -3 Rams -3
Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Ravens -3 Ravens -3 Ravens -3
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Bills -7 Bills -7 Bills -7
Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET (MON) Broncos -5.5 Broncos -5.5 Browns +5.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -3 Steelers +3 Bengals -3
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-20 Bengals 25-20
Week 12 Results 7-6 8-5
2024 Results 90-85-4 102-73-4
