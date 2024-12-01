2024 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 13 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM ET (THU)
|Lions -9.5
|Lions -9.5
|Lions -9.5
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM ET (THU)
|Cowboys -3.5
|Giants +3.5
|Cowboys -3.5
|Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Packers -3
|Dolphins +3
|Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -13.5
|Chiefs -13.5
|Raiders +13.5
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +1
|Seahawks -1
|Jets +1
|Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +4
|Texans -4
|Texans -4
|Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -6
|Commanders -6
|Commanders -6
|Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Cardinals +3
|Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons +1
|Chargers -1
|Chargers -1
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +2.5
|Patriots +2.5
|Colts -2.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +6
|Buccaneers -6
|Buccaneers -6
|Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -3
|Ravens -3
|Ravens -3
|San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -7
|Bills -7
|Bills -7
|Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Broncos -5.5
|Broncos -5.5
|Browns +5.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -3
|Steelers +3
|Bengals -3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Bengals 25-20
|Week 12 Results
|7-6
|8-5
|2024 Results
|90-85-4
|102-73-4