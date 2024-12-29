2024 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 17 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (WED)
|Texans +5.5
|Ravens -5.5
|Ravens -5.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|Bears +3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Seahawks -3.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Patriots +4
|Chargers -4
|Chargers -4
|Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals 4:40 PM ET (SAT)
|Bengals -3.5
|Bengals -3.5
|Bengals -3.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 8:10 PM ET (SAT)
|Rams -6.5
|Rams -6.5
|Rams -6.5
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -8.5
|Bills -8.5
|Jets +8.5
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -1
|Titans +1
|Titans +1
|Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -7.5
|Giants +7.5
|Colts -7.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Cowboys +7.5
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -7.5
|Buccaneers -7.5
|Panthers +7.5
|Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns +6.5
|Dolphins -6.5
|Dolphins -6.5
|Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +1
|Packers -1
|Vikings +1
|Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -4
|Commanders -4
|Commanders -4
|Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|49ers +3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (WED)
|Steelers +3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Steelers 23-21
|Week 16 Results
|11-4-1
|8-7-1
|2024 Results
|127-107-6
|137-97-6