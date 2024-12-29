Article

2024 NFL Week 17 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 17 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (WED) Texans +5.5 Ravens -5.5 Ravens -5.5
Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (THU) Bears +3.5 Seahawks -3.5 Seahawks -3.5
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SAT) Patriots +4 Chargers -4 Chargers -4
Denver Broncos at Cincinnati Bengals 4:40 PM ET (SAT) Bengals -3.5 Bengals -3.5 Bengals -3.5
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 8:10 PM ET (SAT) Rams -6.5 Rams -6.5 Rams -6.5
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -8.5 Bills -8.5 Jets +8.5
Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -1 Titans +1 Titans +1
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +1.5 Raiders -1.5 Raiders -1.5
New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts -7.5 Giants +7.5 Colts -7.5
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Eagles -7.5 Eagles -7.5 Cowboys +7.5
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -7.5 Buccaneers -7.5 Panthers +7.5
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Browns +6.5 Dolphins -6.5 Dolphins -6.5
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Vikings +1 Packers -1 Vikings +1
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -4 Commanders -4 Commanders -4
Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ET (MON) 49ers +3.5 Lions -3.5 Lions -3.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (WED) Steelers +3 Steelers +3 Steelers +3
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-20 Steelers 23-21
Week 16 Results 11-4-1 8-7-1
2024 Results 127-107-6 137-97-6

 

