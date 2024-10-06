2024 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 5 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Falcons -2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|Buccaneers +2.5
|New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -2
|Jets +2
|Jets +2
|Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -3.5
|Commanders -3.5
|Commanders -3.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Ravens -2.5
|Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -1
|Bills +1
|Texans -1
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -4
|Panthers +4
|Panthers +4
|Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -2.5
|Jaguars -2.5
|Colts +2.5
|Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -1
|Dolphins +1
|Patriots -1
|Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -7.5
|49ers -7.5
|Cardinals +7.5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2.5
|Raiders +2.5
|Broncos -2.5
|New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -7
|Seahawks -7
|Seahawks -7
|Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +3
|Rams +3
|Packers -3
|New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -5.5
|Saints +5.5
|Chiefs -5.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 24-20
|Steelers 27-23
|Week 4 Results
|9-6-1
|8-7-1
|2024 Results
|30-31-3
|32-29-3