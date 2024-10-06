Article

2024 NFL Week 5 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 5 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons 8:20 PM ET (THUR) Falcons -2.5 Buccaneers +2.5 Buccaneers +2.5
New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Vikings -2 Jets +2 Jets +2
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -3.5 Commanders -3.5 Commanders -3.5
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals +2.5 Ravens -2.5 Ravens -2.5
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Texans -1 Bills +1 Texans -1
Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -4 Panthers +4 Panthers +4
Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars -2.5 Jaguars -2.5 Colts +2.5
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Patriots -1 Dolphins +1 Patriots -1
Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) 49ers -7.5 49ers -7.5 Cardinals +7.5
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Broncos -2.5 Raiders +2.5 Broncos -2.5
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks -7 Seahawks -7 Seahawks -7
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Rams +3 Rams +3 Packers -3
New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON) Chiefs -5.5 Saints +5.5 Chiefs -5.5
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Steelers -2.5 Steelers -2.5 Steelers -2.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 24-20 Steelers 27-23
Week 4 Results 9-6-1 8-7-1
2024 Results 30-31-3 32-29-3
