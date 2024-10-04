The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Cowboys, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Roman Wilson, Week 5 Picks & More

Season 15, Episode 34 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers as they continue to prepare for their Week 5 Sunday night home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

We go over the Steelers’ Thursday injury report and how important Friday will be for a few players and that includes DT Larry Ogunjobi and QB Russell Wilson. We go over possible elevations from the team’s practice squad on Saturday and what the early Sunday inactive list is looking like heading into Friday. We also discuss once again if Sunday night rookie WR Roman Wilson will finally make his NFL debut.

On Thursday, we once again heard from two of the Steelers’ coordinators, Arthur Smith and Teryl Austin. As usual, Alex and I recap the few main talking points to come out of those media sessions. We discuss when QB Justin Fields might start getting more autonomy at the line of scrimmage and if CB Joey Porter Jr. will shadow Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on Sunday night.

Why is everyone down on RB Najee Harris right now? We discuss that topic briefly and how Sunday night sets up to be a nice 2024 breakout game for him. We also go over the latest news concerning Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams when it comes to him potentially being traded soon.

Alex and I welcome Joseph Hoyt of DLLS Sports to the show on Friday, and he helps us get started with a preview of the Steelers’ home game against the Cowboys. Hoyt has covered the Cowboys for quite some time and that means he has a great pulse on the team. We go over the Cowboys’ injury situation heading into Sunday night and what the Dallas plan of attack on both sides of the football should be. At the end of our talk with Joseph, he gives us his score prediction for the game between the Steelers and the Cowboys.

If not already doing so, make sure to follow Joseph on X/Twitter at @JoeJHoyt and make sure to read his work online here: https://alldlls.com/author/jhoyt/

After finishing with Joseph, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers-Cowboys game. We break down what we are looking for out of both teams on both sides of the football.

Alex and I then give our picks against the spread for all of the Week 5 NFL games. We also give our score predictions for Steelers-Cowboys to end that segment.

This 111-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Cowboys, Injury Report, Coordinator Comments, Roman Wilson, Week 5 Picks & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1881334702

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 34 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n