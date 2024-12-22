Article

2024 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 16 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (THU) Chargers -3 Chargers -3 Chargers -3
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SAT) Chiefs -3.5 Chiefs -3.5 Texans +3.5
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders +3.5 Eagles -3.5 Eagles -3.5
Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bengals -8.5 Bengals -8.5 Bengals -8.5
Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jets +3 Rams -3 Rams -3
Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Panthers +4.5 Cardinals -4.5 Cardinals -4.5
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears +6.5 Lions -6.5 Lions -6.5
New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Falcons -8.5 Falcons -8.5 Falcons -8.5
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Colts -3.5 Titans +3.5 Titans +3.5
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Seahawks +3 Vikings -3 Vikings -3
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Bills -14 Bills -14 Patriots +14
San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Dolphins +1 Dolphins +1 49ers -1
Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Raiders -1.5 Raiders -1.5 Raiders -1.5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys +4 Cowboys +4 Buccaneers -4
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (MON) Packers -14 Packers -14 Packers -14
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET (SAT) Ravens -6.5 Ravens -6.5 Steelers +6.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Ravens 23-16 Steelers 20-17
Week 15 Results 10-6 10-6
2024 Results 116-103-5 129-90-5

 

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top