2024 NFL Week 16 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way.
|2024 Week 16 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Chargers -3
|Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Chiefs -3.5
|Chiefs -3.5
|Texans +3.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders +3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Eagles -3.5
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -8.5
|Bengals -8.5
|Bengals -8.5
|Los Angeles Rams at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jets +3
|Rams -3
|Rams -3
|Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +4.5
|Cardinals -4.5
|Cardinals -4.5
|Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +6.5
|Lions -6.5
|Lions -6.5
|New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -8.5
|Falcons -8.5
|Falcons -8.5
|Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts -3.5
|Titans +3.5
|Titans +3.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks +3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -14
|Bills -14
|Patriots +14
|San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins +1
|Dolphins +1
|49ers -1
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +4
|Cowboys +4
|Buccaneers -4
|New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Packers -14
|Packers -14
|Packers -14
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Ravens -6.5
|Ravens -6.5
|Steelers +6.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Ravens 23-16
|Steelers 20-17
|Week 15 Results
|10-6
|10-6
|2024 Results
|116-103-5
|129-90-5