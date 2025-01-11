2024 NFL Wild Card Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Wild Card Week Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Texans +3
|Chargers -3
|Texans +3
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -8.5
|Bills -8.5
|Broncos +8.5
|Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 PM ET (SAT)
|Eagles -5.5
|Packers +5.5
|Eagles -5.5
|Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -3
|Commanders +3
|Buccaneers -3
|Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams 8:00 PM ET (MON)
|Rams +2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Vikings -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 8:00 PM ET (SAT)
|Ravens -9.5
|Steelers +9.5
|Ravens -9.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 23-20
|Ravens 27-17
|Week 18 Results
|7-9
|9-7
|2024 Results
|134-116-6
|146-104-6