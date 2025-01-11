Article

2024 NFL Wild Card Week Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Posted on

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Wild Card Week Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans 4:30 PM ET (SAT) Texans +3 Chargers -3 Texans +3
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bills -8.5 Bills -8.5 Broncos +8.5
Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:30 PM ET (SAT) Eagles -5.5 Packers +5.5 Eagles -5.5
Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers -3 Commanders +3 Buccaneers -3
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams 8:00 PM ET (MON) Rams +2.5 Vikings -2.5 Vikings -2.5
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 8:00 PM ET (SAT) Ravens -9.5 Steelers +9.5 Ravens -9.5
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 23-20 Ravens 27-17
Week 18 Results 7-9 9-7
2024 Results 134-116-6 146-104-6

 

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top