2024 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.

We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.

2024 Week 10 Games Line Dave Bryan Alex Kozora
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (THUR) Ravens -6 Ravens -6 Bengals +6
New York Giants at Carolina Panthers 9:30 AM ET (SUN) Panthers +6.5 Giants -6.5 Panthers +6.5
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Colts +3.5 Bills -3.5 Bills -3.5
Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Jaguars +7 Vikings -7 Vikings -7
Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Saints +3.5 Falcons -3.5 Saints +3.5
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Chiefs -7.5 Chiefs -7.5 Broncos +7.5
New England Patriots at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Bears -6 Bears -6 Patriots +6
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Buccaneers +6.5 49ers -6.5 49ers -6.5
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN) Chargers -7 Chargers -7 Chargers -7
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cowboys +7.5 Eagles -7.5 Eagles -7.5
New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN) Cardinals +2 Jets -2 Cardinals +2
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans 8:20 PM ET (SUN) Texans +3.5 Lions -3.5 Texans +3.5
Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (MON) Rams -1 Rams -1 Rams -1
Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN) Commanders -3 Steelers +3 Steelers +3
Steelers Game Final Score Prediction Steelers 27-26 Commanders 30-28
Week 9 Results 8-7 9-6
2024 Results 70-64-4 75-59-4
