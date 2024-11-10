2024 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast, my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode.
We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, draftkings.com.
|2024 Week 10 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (THUR)
|Ravens -6
|Ravens -6
|Bengals +6
|New York Giants at Carolina Panthers 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +6.5
|Giants -6.5
|Panthers +6.5
|Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Colts +3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Bills -3.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +7
|Vikings -7
|Vikings -7
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints +3.5
|Falcons -3.5
|Saints +3.5
|Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -7.5
|Chiefs -7.5
|Broncos +7.5
|New England Patriots at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears -6
|Bears -6
|Patriots +6
|San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers +6.5
|49ers -6.5
|49ers -6.5
|Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers -7
|Chargers -7
|Chargers -7
|Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys +7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|Eagles -7.5
|New York Jets at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +2
|Jets -2
|Cardinals +2
|Detroit Lions at Houston Texans 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +3.5
|Lions -3.5
|Texans +3.5
|Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Rams -1
|Rams -1
|Rams -1
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers +3
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-26
|Commanders 30-28
|Week 9 Results
|8-7
|9-6
|2024 Results
|70-64-4
|75-59-4